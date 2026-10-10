Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions including FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, Freiburg vs. Schalke 04

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Looking to make a strong start under new management, Borussia Monchengladbach will travel to face FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion for Sunday's Bundesliga Rhine derby.

The Billy Goats are eyeing their first win in four games, while Die Fohlen will be desperate to collect their first points of the campaign.

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Koln have struggled since their opener, and fans will be nervous after seeing the team lose to Hamburger last time out.

Gladbach have lost all four of their league games this season, and while they are unlikely to win on Sunday, a draw would represent a step in the right direction.

> FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach preview

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Freiburg will look to continue their strong start to the Bundesliga season when they take on visitors Schalke 04 on Sunday at Europa-Park Stadion.

The third-placed hosts are unbeaten in the league with 10 points from 12, while their newly-promoted opponents are 11th with five points.

We say: Freiburg 3-1 Schalke 04

While Freiburg have not been perfect at the back, they have been outstanding at the other end of the pitch.

Schalke are likely to pose a challenge, but it is difficult to see them overcoming their confident hosts, especially as they have struggled going forward.

> Freiburg vs. Schalke 04 preview