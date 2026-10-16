Everton injury news: Latest Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Norgaard update from Moyes before Chelsea clash

Everton manager David Moyes has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees are one of only three top-flight teams who remain unbeaten after six matches this season, with this run extended by a 2-2 draw at Hull City last weekend.

Left-back Vitaly Mykolenko was not involved against the Tigers after he picked up an unspecified injury on international duty with Ukraine earlier this month.

Jarrad Branthwaite started on the left side of a back four in Mykolenko’s absence and was able to complete the full 90 minutes despite suffering with an apparent leg issue early in the contest.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday about both players, Moyes said: "Jarrad had a problem. He got it really early in the game [against Hull], so we've been half looking at that during the week, a little bit.

"[Mykolenko] is doing much better. Myko has got a chance for the game (against Chelsea).”

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Norgaard could make debut vs. Chelsea, but not ready to start

Meanwhile, Moyes has responded to questions over the availability of summer signing Christian Norgaard, who is still waiting to make his debut for the club.

The £7m midfielder arrived from Arsenal in August with a groin injury and his recovery has taken longer than expected, forcing him to miss Everton’s opening seven games in all competitions.

However, the 32-year-old was fit to make the matchday squad for the first time against Hull and watched on as an unused substitute.

"Christian still has a bit to go, still a wee bit to go,” said Moyes. “I think I could use him at certain times, if required, but I don't think he's ready to start games yet."

Norgaard could therefore be ready to make his long-awaited debut as a substitute in this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

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Everton’s George “knocking on the door” ahead of Chelsea reunion

One player who is fit and raring to go is former Chelsea winger Tyrique George, who is hoping to force his way back into Everton’s starting lineup after beginning as a substitute for the last two games.

"I think Tyrique is knocking on the door,” said Moyes. “He started a wee bit slow then picked up. So, yes, there's huge competition in that [left wing] position.

Jack (Grealish) is aware of it as well – that Tyrique is there. He's done well for us, Tyrique, and we've enjoyed it. We'll bring him on and we think he can probably do a job on both sides. We have to look at that as well."

Everton currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and level on 10 points with sixth-placed Chelsea, who secured a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth last time out.

The Toffees have only won one of their last five encounters with the West Londoners (D1 L3), but that solitary success came in this exact fixture last season when goals from former attackers Beto (2) and Iliman Ndiaye secured a 3-0 win in March.