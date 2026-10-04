Anthony Gordon extends stunning international form with goal and assist in Croatia demolition

Anthony Gordon has firmly established himself as a critical component of the England national team after delivering another devastating attacking performance on the international stage.

The 25-year-old winger was instrumental in helping the Three Lions secure an emphatic 7-0 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel watched his side completely overwhelm their opponents with their impressive, ruthless finishing to blow the 2018 World Cup runners-up away in an unprecedented showing.

Gordon proved to be a constant menace down the left flank throughout the one-sided encounter and consistently tormented the Croatian defensive line with his blistering pace.

Gordon stars in massive Croatia victory

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

The dynamic forward opened his account in the 39th minute by diving to meet a pinpoint cross from Jarell Quansah and flashing an agile header past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Gordon's crucial intervention effectively put the result beyond any reasonable doubt just before half-time as England began to ruthlessly dismantle their hosts.

Gordon later showcased his creative abilities by providing a superb assist to cap off a remarkable individual display before eventually being substituted in the 70th minute.

Squawka subsequently highlighted his incredible recent output by revealing that he has now been directly involved in nine goals across his last seven international appearances.

Tuchel reaps rewards of left flank partnership

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gordon's current form in the attacking third includes crucial goalscoring contributions against Argentina, Spain and Czechia during a highly successful period for the national team.

Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven games for England: ?️?️ vs. DR Congo ?️ vs. Mexico ?️ vs. Norway ⚽️ vs. Argentina ⚽️ vs. Spain ⚽️ vs. Czechia ⚽️?️ vs. Croatia A goal and an assist this evening. https://t.co/iTaWZxqDyF — Squawka (@Squawka) October 3, 2026

Tuchel has clearly unlocked the true potential of the Barcelona attacker by consistently deploying him alongside former club teammate Lewis Hall on the left side of the pitch.

The familiar duo complement each other perfectly and were responsible for generating a massive portion of the attacking threat against an overwhelmed Croatian outfit.

After opening the season with four assists in seven games for his new club Barcelona, Gordon would have been pleased to carry that form into the extended international window with the Three Lions.