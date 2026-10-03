Croatia 0-7 England: Thomas Tuchel's side set two all-time records in Nations League demolition job

England set a new all-time football record and achieved a new national team first in their 7-0 annihilation of Croatia in Saturday's Nations League mismatch.

The familiar foes reunited just under four months on from their six-goal thriller at the 2026 World Cup, where England survived a Croatia scare to defeat the 2018 runners-up 4-2.

That success marked the Three Lions' third straight win over the Chequered Ones, whom they also overcame 1-0 at Euro 2020 after a 2-1 triumph in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

Another competitive contest between Thomas Tuchel and Slaven Bilic's sides was anticipated, but England ripped the hosts apart in Rijeka, where only 100 Three Lions fans were permitted for the 'behind closed doors' contest.

A plethora of Croatian schoolchildren were allowed in amid UEFA's ticket ban, but the juvenile home crowd were served a rude awakening, as they witnessed an unwanted first for their nation.

Croatia 0-7 England: Three Lions set two new records in Nations League

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By finding the net a sensational seven times, England became the first team ever to score five or more goals in an away match against Croatia in senior men's international football.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka all struck in the first half, before Kane and Saka completed their braces and Morgan Rogers got in on the act in the second 45.

As well as setting one Croatia-related record, England also achieved a new collective best, as they recorded their biggest-ever margin of victory against a top-50 nation on record (since 1992).

Tuchel's side therefore broke a record they only matched in 2025 with their 5-0 thrashing of Serbia, which equalled an identical win over the Czech Republic in March 2019.

Other notable results against teams in the top 50 of the FIFA rankings include the momentous 5-1 battering of Germany in 2001, and the 5-1 crushing of none other than Croatia in 2009.

Croatia 0-7 England: Why were Thomas Tuchel's side so good?

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England fans have become accustomed to their side throwing away leads against big teams - see Argentina and Spain - or putting in uninspiring displays against teams they would expect to wipe the floor with in recent times under Tuchel.

The Three Lions could and should have beaten Czechia by more than two goals in midweek, but they rectified those mistakes ruthlessly in Rijeka, amassing an outrageous 6.14 Expected Goals.

Tuchel's men also enjoyed 64% possession and generated 11 big chances against a disjointed Croatia side, who struggled to cope with the visitors' relentless press and registered 320 fewer successful passes.

England were also dominant in the duels, winning 63% compared to Croatia's 37%, and their tactical fluidity in the frontline proved too hot to handle for a hosting defence not used to working in tandem.

As well as England's team records, Saka achieved a unique career first in Rijeka.