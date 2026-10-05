England at Euro 2028: Why Thomas Tuchel and Three Lions have missed their chance to capitalise on Spain, France and Germany

England will play their final game of the international break on Tuesday against Czech Republic, and it is fair to say performances have been mixed.

A 7-0 triumph against Croatia inspired optimism, but the Three Lions did suffer a 3-2 home loss against World Cup winners Spain on September 26.

Boss Thomas Tuchel will hope that his side's performances become more consistent before the start of Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by England.

Many fans will expect the Three Lions to claim their first trophy since 1966, but the failings of Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, as well as the rise of Spain, France and Germany, have made that significantly more challenging.

Here, Sports Mole explains why England may have missed their opportunity to win silverware.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel: The same mistakes

England appointed Tuchel as the successor to Southgate, who had guided the team to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, as well as the final of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

One of the overarching criticisms of Southgate was his lack of bravery, both in terms of squad selection and tactics.

There was no greater example of that than the Euro 2020 final against Italy, with the former boss choosing to sit deep to protect a 1-0 lead.

That approach predictably backfired, with their opponents eventually winning on penalties, but it was concerning that Southgate had chosen to ease pressure on Italy's ageing backline.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Marvin Guengoer/GES/Pool via Sven Simon Fotoagentur GmbH & Co. Press photo KG

Tuchel's standing in football was far greater than his predecessor's when he was appointed in 2025, and he was expected to build on the strong foundations of the national team.

However, the head coach selected a defensive-oriented squad for the 2026 World Cup, and his side sat far too deep against Argentina in their semi-final clash in the summer, which allowed Lionel Messi to drag his side into the final.

The Three Lions have been in advantageous positions multiple times over the years, yet they have consistently failed to make the most of the opportunities in front of them.

Unless the mindset of the coaching and playing staff change, then England will find it difficult to get over the line at the biggest moments.

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While England have let themselves down at recent tournaments, a major concern for Tuchel will be that many of England's rivals are on the road to recovery.

Spain are now reigning World Cup and Euro champions, and by the time Euro 2028 starts, star players like Lamine Yamal should be even better.

It should be remembered that Yamal was just 16 at Euro 2024, and few would be surprised if he was the best player in the world later this decade.

The future of Spanish football is in safe hands under Luis de la Fuente, but so too is the future of the French national team under Zinedine Zidane.

France have always produced immense talent, and they undoubtedly boast one of the best squads in world football, though the only trophy they have won since Euro 2000 was the 2018 World Cup.

Previous boss Didier Deschamps failed to make the most of the talent available to him during his tenure, but there is hope that Zidane can make good on the potential of the national team.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Germany could be a wildcard at Euro 2028, as while they do not boast a pool of players as talented as other elite nations, they now have Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

The 59-year-old has stated that he wishes to transform the future of German football, and with his history of developing young stars, he could help bring through the next great generation.

Klopp is also a specialist when it comes to knockout competitions, and Germany are likely to be dangerous once they advance past the group stage of future tournaments.

England face the daunting reality of not only having to dethrone Spain, but also a reinvigorated France and Germany.

Having missed out on Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, the Three Lions have ultimately missed out on their best chance to claim silverware.