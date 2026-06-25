Egypt vs. Iran: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 09:08 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 09:09

The top two in Group G will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, as Egypt and Iran bid to book spots in the last-32 stage of the tournament.

Egypt are currently top of Group G, boasting four points from two matches, while Iran are second on two points, level on points with third-placed Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their clash in Seattle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Egypt wins: 0

Draws: 1

Iran wins: 1

Egypt and Iran have only met on two previous occasions, and both of those encounters have been friendlies.

Iran recorded a 2-1 win over Egypt in the first-ever clash between the two nations in July 1975, before the two teams played out a 1-1 draw last time out in June 2000.

Friday's meeting at the 2026 World Cup will therefore represent the first time that Egypt and Iran have met in a competitive match.

Previous meetings

Jun 06, 2000: Iran 1-1 Egypt (international friendly)

Jul 17, 1975: Iran 2-1 Egypt (international friendly)

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