Preview: Dundee United vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

Falkirk continue their search for a first win of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season when they travel to Tannadice Park to face Dundee United on Saturday.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with four points from five games, while the visitors are 11th with one point from four league fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United got their 2026-27 campaign off to a largely positive start, winning three and losing only one of their four Group B fixtures in the Scottish League Cup, securing a first-placed finish.

However, a 3-2 friendly defeat to Salford followed, and that result sparked a run of five matches without a victory, including four defeats and just one draw.

The Tangerines drew against Rangers in their opening Scottish Premiership match, followed by losing 4-0 to Hearts and Celtic in the league and league cup respectively, as well as a devastating 2-0 defeat to rivals Dundee.

Although they eventually secured their first win of the league campaign against Kilmarnock on matchday four, winning 4-0, Jim Goodwin's side suffered a third defeat in five league fixtures last time out, with Motherwell claiming a comfortable 3-0 triumph.

Dundee United will be eager to quickly bounce back and avoid another winless run, and Falkirk's visit to Tannadice Park could provide the perfect opportunity to do so.

© Imago

Falkirk have endured a miserable opening to the new season, including suffering elimination from the Scottish League Cup group stage and remaining winless after four league fixtures.

John McGlynn's side accumulated seven points from four Group G fixtures, leaving them five points behind leaders Ayr United and ensuring their elimination from the competition.

That disappointing start to the season has set the tone for the first weeks of their Scottish Premiership campaign, with Falkirk suffering three defeats and recording just one draw from their first four games.

Despite that dismal run, Falkirk will have to draw confidence from only losing by one goal to both Celtic and Rangers in their last two matches, while they also have a strong recent record in this encounter.

Falkirk have secured four victories in the last six meetings with Dundee United, including winning 3-0 in their last visit to Tannadice Park in November 2025.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Falkirk form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Dundee United will remain without Miller Thomson until later this month due to an ankle injury, while Emmanuel Agyei is suspended for this match after being dismissed against Motherwell on Wednesday.

Dylan Tait, Panutche Camara and Abdoulaye Yoro could start in midfield in Agyei's absence, with Lachlan Rose likely to return to the starting 11 in attack.

Meanwhile, Falkirk are contending with the forced absence of Conor McLeod, Finn Yeats, Craig Sibbald, Keelan Adams, Aidan Nesbitt, Joseph Gardner and Ethan Laidlaw due to injury.

Falkirk are yet to have a player score in the league, with each of their goals coming from opposition own-goals, leaving McGlynn likely to change the attack in search of a solution.

Ross MacIver could come into the starting 11 to lead the line, with Ethan Ross, Ben Krauhaus and Aodhan Doherty providing support in the final third.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ferry; Camara, Tait, Yoro; Merghem, Rose, Bennie

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Barbrook, Spencer; Ross, Krauhaus, Doherty; MacIver

We say: Dundee United 0-1 Falkirk

Dundee United and Falkirk have both experienced challenging starts to the season, but with the Bairns' superb recent record in this fixture, we are predicting the away side will secure their first win of the league campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.