Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Aston Villa: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 05 Jan 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:36

Crystal Palace are set to hand a rare Premier League start to Jaydee Canvot during Wednesday's Selhurst Park meeting with Aston Villa.

The Eagles are running low on options at centre-back after Jefferson Lerma was forced off with concussion during the 2-0 loss at Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Colombian was confused and 'baffled' as to why he was replaced, meaning that he is extremely unlikely to feature in South London versus the Villans.

A possible victim of a congested fixture list, Nathaniel Clyne picked up a groin issue in the Newcastle loss, with 21-year-old Kaden Rodney a candidate to start at wing-back on Wednesday.

Managing just over 70 minutes on his debut for Palace, club-record signing Brennan Johnson will continue the search for his first goal behind leading marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi are set to start in the Premier League once again, with the latter linked to some of the country's biggest clubs in recent days.

The hosts remain without the services of Daniel Munoz, who is expected back at the end of January from a knee injury.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Rodney, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Johnson, Pino, Mateta

