Aston Villa predicted XI vs. Crystal Palace: Possible lineup for Premier League match

By Carter White | 05 Jan 2026 18:36 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 18:46

Aston Villa are focused on ending a six-game winless run against Crystal Palace when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery's side kept their title dreams alive on the weekend, when they secured a 3-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Second City.

With an FA Cup fixture on the horizon at the end of the week, Emery is expected to go as strong as possible at Selhurst Park against the Eagles.

As a result, it would not be a surprise to see an unchanged visiting team, with Ollie Watkins looking to add to a tally of four goals across his last three games.

Victor Lindelof and Ezri Konsa could remain as the centre-back pairing despite Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings preparing to return from injury problems.

Amadou Onana continues to be a significant miss for the Villans, although Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans have shone in the absence of the towering Belgian.

Evan Gueesaand is still searching for Africa Cup of Nations glory with Ivory Coast, while Ross Barkley remains in the medical room owing to a knee problem.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

>Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this fixture