Liverpool transfer news: Why Oliver Glasner's "naive" Marc Guehi update spells trouble for Arne Slot amid Man City interest

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 01:38

Oliver Glasner has hinted that Manchester City could sign Marc Guehi in the January transfer window despite reported interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have endured a nightmarish season, with the club currently in fourth place in the Premier League, 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Matters off the pitch have been similarly chaotic given the future of Mohamed Salah remains uncertain, as does the future of boss Arne Slot.

It is perhaps no surprise that reported target Guehi has been considered by City, who may be able to take advantage of the Reds' poor situation and sign the centre-back.

Palace boss Glasner made specific reference to the Citizens when he discussed the potential for Guehi to leave this month, telling reporters: "I’m not naive. If a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.

"If you’re just valuing sports, everyone in the club will say Marc has to stay. The chairman will tell you the same. But it’s not one-dimensional. If you see the financial situation, it’s very important. Everybody wants him to play for Crystal Palace, sign a new contract and stay here forever.

"That’s what everybody will tell you. There’s the situation that his contract ends in the summer and if somebody comes, there will be a moment when the club says 'now the financial issue is more important than the sports issue'."

Should Liverpool miss out on Guehi to City, it will be another blow for them in a difficult season that has already seen their chances of retaining the title disappear by January.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why Liverpool have to sign Marc Guehi in the January transfer window

Liverpool have rarely panicked in transfer windows, preferring to wait rather than sign a short-term player to fill a gap in the squad.

Guehi almost joined the Reds in the summer of 2025, and even though Palace kept him in that transfer window, many fans and pundits assumed that the club would return for the defender in the winter.

If City manage to secure his signature, then there are fears that Liverpool might head into the rest of the season with their current options.

Relying on Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk would be risky, particularly as the former two have frequently picked up injuries.

Van Dijk is also 34 and has struggled to showcase his best level, and not strengthening in the backline could expose him further.

How much do Liverpool need to do in the January and summer?

Though Liverpool may be content to keep their squad as it is this January, failure to reinforce would leave them needing to make numerous additions in the summer.

Konate is out of contract at the end of the season, while Gomez has been linked with an exit, so it would not be surprising if the Reds needed two centre-backs before the beginning of 2026-27.

The uncertain future of Salah will almost certainly necessitate the arrival of a marquee forward, and there is an argument that the Merseysiders need to sign a defensive midfielder.

Liverpool might also be on the lookout for a new manager in the summer, and making so many changes in one window could prove detrimental to the squad's harmony.