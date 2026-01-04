Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Bruno Guimaraes bolsters Magpies' European hopes

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 17:17 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 19:05

Newcastle United bolstered their push for European football with a 2-0 Premier League win over struggling Crystal Palace at St. James' Park on Sunday.

After going six games without a win prior to this clash, the Eagles would have been fearing the worst heading to Tyneside, where the Magpies had triumphed in eight of their 10 outings ahead of the weekend.

Those worries were almost realised in the first half when Eddie Howe's side put the ball in the back of the net twice, only to see both Anthony Gordon and Joelinton's efforts ruled out for offside.

Oliver Glasner's Londoners had the chance to break the deadlock themselves late in the opening period, but Will Hughes was unable to convert a clever through pass from Yeremy Pino in stoppage time.

However, the second 45 brought the moment that the expectant Magpies were waiting for. After soaking up some Palace pressure, captain Bruno Guimaraes headed home a cut-back from Lewis Miley to give his team the lead.

Newcastle centre-back Malick Thiaw then added a second following a scramble in the Eagles' box, which was caused by a Guimaraes corner that was fired towards visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Newcastle deserved the points on Sunday, when they once again proved the boost that St. James' Park can give the team.

However, the aim for Howe will be the same as it has been all season so far - to expand the Magpies home form into consistent results across the board.

In any case, this win has Newcastle ninth in the Premier League, where their tally of 29 points sees them just two behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

As for Palace, they enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, but after their fourth defeat in five league games this weekend, their ongoing winless run has extended to seven in all competitions.

Glasner would have been hoping to turn a corner in 2026, but following a 1-1 draw with Fulham on New Year's Day and a loss on Tyneside, the Eagles' season is at risk of falling apart.

Looking for a positive to take from the match, January signing Brennan Johnson made his debut for the Londoners, and he could have an impact on the flanks going forward as he adjusts to his new teammates.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

19th min: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) disallowed goal

Yoane Wissa is in behind the Palace defence after being played through by Guimaraes, and the former Brentford man lays the ball off to Gordon for a tap in.

However, a VAR review finds that Wissa was narrowly offside. No goal!

43rd min: Joelinton (Newcastle) disallowed goal

Fabian Schar lofts a pass over the top for Joelinton, who finishes into the bottom-corner after going clear one-on-one with Henderson.

Unfortunately for the Magpies, the flag is raised for offside and the goal will not stand.

45+4 mins: Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) big chance missed

Pino takes out the Newcastle defence with a precise through ball, but Hughes pokes his effort wide of the right-hand post from just outside the six-yard box.

Bruno Guimaraes goal vs. Crystal Palace (71st min, Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace)

Harvey Barnes curls a cross towards Miley at the back post, and instead of going for goal himself, the youngster plays the ball back to his captain.

Guimaraes does well to time his jump to match the bounce of the ball, and heads into the middle of a near-empty net.

Malick Thiaw goal vs. Crystal Palace (78th min, Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace)

Guimaraes swings a corner in and forces a save from Henderson, prompting a scramble in the crowded box.

Amidst the chaos, the ball bounces off Marc Guehi's back, and after it hits the floor, Thiaw pokes Newcastle into a two-goal lead!

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO GUIMARAES

The Newcastle captain has often been the difference maker for his side, and he once again dragged the Magpies to three points on Sunday.

Guimaraes opened the opening with a header before taking the corner that led to Thiaw's second.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 59%-41% Crystal Palace

Shots: Newcastle United 12-11 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Newcastle United 7-1 Crystal Palace

Corners: Newcastle United 8-6 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Newcastle United 5-12 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

??: ????????? ?-? ??????? ??????



Crystal Palace's slide down the table continues with a fourth league defeat in five games.



WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will welcome Leeds United to St. James' Park on Wednesday, before back-to-back cup clashes against Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Palace will host Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in midweek, and then travel to take on Macclesfield Town in their own FA Cup tie on December 10.