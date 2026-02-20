Crystal Palace vs. Wolves: How Jorgen Strand Larsen can replicate Henrikh Mkhitaryan Premier League record against former club

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 18:40

Jorgen Strand Larsen could replicate a Premier League feat last achieved by Henrikh Mkhitaryan when Crystal Palace play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker joined the Eagles from Wolves for a club-record £48m on the final day of the winter transfer window and has made a promising start to life in South London.

After drawing a blank in front of goal on his full Palace debut in a 1-0 Premier League win at Brighton, Strand Larsen scored two goals on his home debut as the Eagles suffered a 3-2 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League last week.

Strand Larsen has now netted more goals in 180 minutes of Premier League football for Crystal Palace this season (two) than he did in a whopping 1405 minutes for Wolves in 22 games earlier this term (one).

The 26-year-old scored is 15th and final Premier League goal for Wolves in another 3-2 defeat to Burnley, this time at Molineux in October last year, after netting 14 times during an impressive individual 2024-25 campaign for the Old Gold.

Strand Larsen is expected to lead the line for his new club Palace this weekend, and if he scores against his former club Wolves, he will become the first player to score for and against the same team in a single Premier League season (excluding own goals) since Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) in 2017-18.

Palace must ‘find the right structure’ to get the best out of Strand Larsen

Oliver Glasner was full of praise for Strand Larsen during Friday’s press conference, even though he was unable to find the net against Brighton and Zrinjski Mostar, with Palace drawing 1-1 with the latter in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff on Thursday.

“He had a great game against Brighton, even without scoring – the energy he brought into the team and onto the pitch was amazing to see, and then, of course, his two great goals against Burnley,” Glasner told reporters.

“[Against Zrinjski Mostar], he struggled a little bit to find his chances, but he could have had two assists – he had one, and the second one Adam [Wharton] hit the post in the second half.

“Now it's the same. He has to get used to the players around him. It's a little bit different, and now we have to find the structure in the attack again. When you play with two new players of three, it's just new.

“We have to find the structure in the back three, and that makes six positions in the centre of the pitch, and this is where we are struggling right now.”

Meanwhile, Glasner has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his squad, including defender Maxence Lacroix who was taken off against Zrinjski Mostar with an adductor injury.