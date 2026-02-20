Crystal Palace injury news: Maxence Lacroix, Jefferson Lerma, Chadi Riad update from Oliver Glasner before Wolves clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 18:30

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has delivered a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park.

Glasner, whose immediate future at Palace is now in doubt, oversaw a 1-1 draw for the Eagles away against Bosnian outfit Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff on Thursday night.

The Austrian named a strong starting lineup and saw mainstay defender Maxence Lacroix taken off with an adductor injury midway through the second half.

Glasner was not able to offer a firm diagnosis on Lacroix after the match, telling TNT Sports: “I don’t know the level. It is their doctor, and anyway, it was the muscle. If you have to make a substitution due to a muscle problem, it is never a good sign.

“Hopefully, [Lacroix’s injury] is not too bad, because Chadi Riad cramped at the end. He just came back from a more than one-year injury, and is playing maybe in three days again, and then four days and then three days and four days.

“[Jefferson] Lerma is out, so [Tyrick] Mitchell is maybe an option, so we have to be very creative to find the right players for these positions.”

© Imago

Palace vs. Wolves: Lacroix set to miss out through injury

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Glasner suggested that Lacroix will not be involved against Wolves with an injury that “doesn't look really good”.

“How it looked like yesterday, yes, but again, we will assess him further with training in the afternoon (on Friday), after the press conference and then, we will see,” said the Palace boss.

“He had to be subbed because he had problems with his adductor and he mentioned it at half time already, so it doesn't look really good.”

Palace will hope that Lacroix will be fit to return for the second leg of their Conference League playoff tie against Zrinjski Mostar next Thursday, before travelling to Old Trafford for a Premier League game against Man United on March 1.

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace to be without five injured players for Wolves clash

Elsewhere, Jefferson Lerma may not return to first-team action until after March’s international break after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Lerma and Lacroix are joined in the treatment room by Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheick Doucoure (both knee), the latter of whom was pictured in training earlier this week, though.

All the other players in Palace’s squad “look fine”, according to Glasner, so Riad should be available for selection after suffering with cramp on Thursday – the Moroccan could link up with Chris Richards and possibly Tyrick Mitchell in the back three against Wolves.

Palace, who have won only one of their last 15 games in all competitions, currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and can move 11 points clear of the relegation zone if they beat basement club Wolves on Sunday.