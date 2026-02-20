Oliver Glasner future: “Not good enough” Crystal Palace manager in ‘direct discussions’ over potential early departure

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 14:13

Oliver Glasner’s immediate future as Crystal Palace manager is in serious doubt, as the Eagles head coach has admitted that he is unsure whether he will see out the rest of the season at Selhurst Park.

The 51-year-old has already announced that he will be leaving the club in the summer when his current contract expires.

However, Glasner has come under increased pressure in recent weeks after overseeing a miserable run of just one win in 15 matches across all competitions (D5 L9).

In that time, FA Cup holders Palace were embarrassingly eliminated in the third round by non-league Macclesfield, while they have slipped down to 13th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

Just over a week after suffering a 3-2 Premier League home defeat to Burnley, Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff on Thursday night.

A section of the Palace away support turned on Glasner during that European match, with chants of "we want Glasner out" heard at full time.

© Imago / Sportimage

Glasner is “not good enough” as doubts over imminent Palace future emerge

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Glasner and Crystal Palace’s board entered ‘direct discussions’ on Friday to discuss the Austrian’s immediate future as manager, with an early exit ‘anticipated shortly’ if the Eagles accept to proceed.

Glasner revealed at the end of January that ‘everything has been cleared’ between himself and chairman Steve Parish, and that he intended to see out his managerial duties until the end of the season.

However, Glasner has since provided a fresh update on his future and stopped short of trying to solidify his position in the dugout ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: "I'm always realistic, and we're not in the best moment right now. I understand, and I take responsibility for everything because I'm responsible for the whole team.

"Right now, I'm just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I'm just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way to play the same way like we did, and I'm not good enough that we can cope with the schedule we had.

"On the other side, I was good enough to play the best season ever [and] win two trophies. We are playing a better Premier League season than [in] eight of the last 10 seasons. We play European football, and that is the reality."

© Imago / Sportimage

Glasner: “Let's see what the future brings”

Asked if he wants to stay as Palace manager until the end of the season, Glasner said: "Let's see. I always said [this] - and this wasn't the first press conference where I could just repeat myself.

"As I said, eventually you always depend on your players, and they will get all the support like always, and then we will see. Let's see what the future brings. You never know."

He added: "In football, it's easy. As a manager, you will stay or be allowed to stay when the results are OK. Football is all about this, and the last months the results were not good. The performances were not consistently good and that's it."

Glasner is the most successful manager in Crystal Palace’s history after steering the club to their first ever major domestic trophy (FA Cup) last season, before winning the Community Shield in August.

The Eagles will follow up this weekend’s Premier League game against Wolves at Selhurst Park with another home fixture against Zrinjski Mostar in the second leg of their Conference League playoff next Thursday – whether Glasner will still be in charge by then remains to be seen.