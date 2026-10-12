Coventry City 4-1 Newcastle United: Stephen Mfuni receives high Frank Lampard praise after Magpies thrashing

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard could not hide his admiration of Stephen Mfuni after Monday's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

While the Sky Blues had confidence after the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest prior to the international break, Newcastle had the chance to move into fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, it was Coventry who claimed all three points, with a Jack Rudoni penalty, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Mfuni getting on the scoresheet.

Despite contributing to a clean sheet at the City Ground, Manchester City loanee Mfuni had been dropped to the substitutes' bench.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old responded with a superb left-footed finish from the edge of the area to seal all three points for his team.

Stephen Mfuni makes his mark for Coventry! ? https://t.co/KI2kgpfUJP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

Lampard hints at desire to sign Mfuni from Manchester City

After the game, Lampard was quizzed by BBC Sport on the development of Cherif and Mfuni.

In response, Lampard suggested that he would like to add Mfuni to his squad on a permanent basis.

He said: "Their attitude and the way they are is top level. They want to learn. They've settled quickly. Steph is going to be a top player in every sense. Unfortunately he's not ours. He's shown incredible maturity.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground because it's so hard in this league. If you think you have cracked it you haven't.

"Good feeling but don't get over excited. Enjoy the moment."

© Imago / Nexpher Images

Could Mfuni become a key player for Coventry, Man City or England?

The way in which Mfuni put his finger to his mouth to "shush" the crowd after his goal suggested that he has faced criticism from some quarters.

Regardless, this is a player who does not turn 19 years of age until February and has already made a combined 12 appearances for Man City, Watford and Coventry, as well as featured on two occasions for England Under-21s.

That suggests that the teenager is viewed as someone who has the potential to become a star for club and country.

In the short term, the focus will be on earning game time for Coventry and trying to steer them clear of a relegation scrap.

He has now been on the pitch for 97 minutes in the Premier League without conceding a goal.