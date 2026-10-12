Coventry City vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Coventry City will welcome Newcastle United to the CBS Arena on Monday night, looking to build on their first Premier League win last time out.

Frank Lampard's Sky Blues secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest prior to the international break, while Matthias Jaissle's Magpies overcame Hull City 2-1.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Coventry face Newcastle.

What time does Coventry vs. Newcastle kick off?

This game kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday, October 12 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Coventry vs. Newcastle being played?

The Magpies will travel to the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena, a ground with a capacity of 32,609 for football matches, and a tumultuous history.

How to watch Coventry vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the clash live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, before highlights are available on the Sky Sports app minutes after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Coventry and Newcastle?

Coventry are widely considered the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this season, but they will be desperate to prove their doubters wrong.

The Sky Blues got off the mark last time out, earning three points that were enough to lift them off the foot of the table and above Fulham.

Now just three shy of Manchester United in 13th, another victory on Monday could change the complexion of their season entirely.

As for Newcastle, they have only been beaten once under Jaissle, but back-to-back league wins have eluded them so far.

This clash will be seen as a golden opportunity for the Magpies to take maximum points, and doing so would lift the Tynesiders up to fourth place.