Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca 'enforces' bizarre positional change on squad member in training

By , Senior Reporter
Maresca 'enforces' bizarre positional change on Chelsea squad member in training
© Imago
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca allegedly enforced an unusual position change on one of his squad members during training earlier in the season.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca allegedly forced Christopher Nkunku into a change of role during training earlier this season.

The Blues are currently preparing to square off against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite ongoing speculation regarding his future, Nkunku has played his part in helping Chelsea reach the showpiece event in the United States.

Aside from the 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in the group phase, the 27-year-old has featured in the other five games, netting an important goal in the last-16 victory over Benfica.

Nevertheless, according to L'Equipe, Nkunku was on the receiving end of a bizarre training-ground ploy earlier in the campaign.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pictured on June 28, 2025

Maresca changes Nkunku position?

The report alleges that Maresca - on more than one occasion - has deployed the France international in a defensive-midfield role at the club's Cobham training facilities.

Nkunku has been widely used in all areas of the attack during his time at Chelsea but never in such a deeper or defensive position.

A specific reason is not provided by the outlet, yet the assumption is that is may have been to test Nkunku's character when he has frequently been linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Frustrated by being used on the flank or as a number nine, Nkunku is said to prefer to play as a number 10, opportunities rarely handed to him in that role due to the presence of Cole Palmer.

That is a large part of why the former PSG and RB Leipzig player is reportedly eager to take on a new challenge elsewhere later in the summer transfer window.

Christopher Nkunku for Chelsea on December 19, 2024

Any change of a Stamford Bridge reprieve?

Having been provided with 275 minutes of football in the Club World Cup, it is plausible that Nkunku has enhanced his stock with Maresca.

On the flip side, though, his appearances have come during a time when there was uncertainty over the future of Noni Madueke and the likes of Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens were not always available.

Nkunku played 86 minutes as a right winger against Fluminense in the semi-finals earlier this week and will feel the favourite to retain his spot in the side.

Much will depend on whether Liam Delap returns to the side. If he does, as expected, then Pedro could switch to the right ahead of Nkunku.

ID:577264:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4280:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Christopher Nkunku

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Christopher Nkunku Cole Palmer Enzo Maresca Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Joao Pedro Liam Delap Noni Madueke Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!