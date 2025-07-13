Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca allegedly enforced an unusual position change on one of his squad members during training earlier in the season.

The Blues are currently preparing to square off against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite ongoing speculation regarding his future, Nkunku has played his part in helping Chelsea reach the showpiece event in the United States.

Aside from the 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in the group phase, the 27-year-old has featured in the other five games, netting an important goal in the last-16 victory over Benfica.

Nevertheless, according to L'Equipe, Nkunku was on the receiving end of a bizarre training-ground ploy earlier in the campaign.

Maresca changes Nkunku position?

The report alleges that Maresca - on more than one occasion - has deployed the France international in a defensive-midfield role at the club's Cobham training facilities.

Nkunku has been widely used in all areas of the attack during his time at Chelsea but never in such a deeper or defensive position.

A specific reason is not provided by the outlet, yet the assumption is that is may have been to test Nkunku's character when he has frequently been linked with a transfer elsewhere.

Frustrated by being used on the flank or as a number nine, Nkunku is said to prefer to play as a number 10, opportunities rarely handed to him in that role due to the presence of Cole Palmer.

That is a large part of why the former PSG and RB Leipzig player is reportedly eager to take on a new challenge elsewhere later in the summer transfer window.

Any change of a Stamford Bridge reprieve?

Having been provided with 275 minutes of football in the Club World Cup, it is plausible that Nkunku has enhanced his stock with Maresca.

On the flip side, though, his appearances have come during a time when there was uncertainty over the future of Noni Madueke and the likes of Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens were not always available.

Nkunku played 86 minutes as a right winger against Fluminense in the semi-finals earlier this week and will feel the favourite to retain his spot in the side.

Much will depend on whether Liam Delap returns to the side. If he does, as expected, then Pedro could switch to the right ahead of Nkunku.