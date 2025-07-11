Preview: Chelsea vs PSG - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup Final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting it out for global glory, European champions Paris Saint-Germain will meet Premier League powerhouse Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final.

After the Blues beat two Brazilian sides to reach the decider, and PSG impressively knocked out a pair of heavyweights, the teams are set to convene in New Jersey.

Match preview

It has been a productive summer so far for Chelsea, who added another European trophy to their collection and secured qualification for next year’s Champions League before heading to the United States.

After their 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals, the London side have posted five wins from six en route to Sunday's showpiece.

On Tuesday night, new signing Joao Pedro suggested he could be a perfect fit for Enzo Maresca's attacking puzzle, scoring in either half against his boyhood club to secure serene progress.

Previously, the Blues had seen off Flu's fellow Brazilians Palmeiras in the last eight and Benfica in the last 16. The latter win finally arrived despite a long weather delay and then extra time, but Chelsea's journey has been fairly smooth so far.

Though they only finished second in Group D - due to a 3-1 defeat against Flu’s Rio rivals Flamengo - Maresca's men fortunately avoided several big-hitters on the other side of the draw.

Global champions back in 2022, shortly before the Clearlake Capital revolution, Chelsea could now end a somewhat mixed year with a memorable cup double.

Much has changed since a mid-season slump almost derailed Maresca’s first campaign, and the Conference League winners are just one win away from more glory.

Now, though, they must defeat Europe's top team in order to claim a second Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain have been busy breaking new ground this year, so winning FIFA's revamped tournament would complete an already historic campaign in some style.

Since slipping up against Botafogo in the group stage, PSG have been perfect on their way to the final, peaking with back-to-back wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Having cruised past Inter Miami in the first knockout round, Luis Enrique’s men sealed a 2-0 success over the German giants, before ruthlessly dispatching the 15-time European champions on Wednesday.

Posting a fourth consecutive win without conceding, Les Parisiens twice capitalised on Real Madrid errors to claim an early 2-0 lead, before Fabian Ruiz clinically fired home his second goal, effectively killing the game before half time.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos even added a final flourish late on, as PSG mirrored the scoreline in their tournament opener against Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Such supremacy is becoming commonplace for the French champions, who thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the recent Champions League final, soon after netting three times to claim the Coupe de France.

Led by their inspirational manager, who won the Club World Cup with Barcelona back in 2015, accolades are being lavished on a free-scoring team with relentless work-rate.

Yet, 90 minutes - or perhaps a little more - still stand between PSG and an incredible quadruple.

Chelsea Club World Cup form: W L W W W W

Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup form: W L W W W W









Team News

While Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's final, as Moises Caicedo has overcome an ankle issue to join full training, Enzo Maresca may be without other members of his expensively assembled squad.

Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia are both struggling with muscular problems, Benoit Badiashile is also a doubt, and Noni Madueke is unlikely to be involved amid intensifying transfer talks with Arsenal. New arrivals Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are ineligible.

Nonetheless, Maresca can now call upon Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, who were suspended for the semi-final; the latter's return means more competition for Joao Pedro, surely favourite to start up front after scoring twice on his full debut.

PSG, meanwhile, could have a clean bill of health. Luis Enrique is still missing defensive duo Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, though, with both suspended following their quarter-final red cards.

Lucas Beraldo should again deputise for Pacho alongside long-serving captain Marquinhos, and it may be an unchanged XI at MetLife Stadium.

Ballon D'Or contender Ousmane Dembele belatedly made his first start of the tournament against Real Madrid, after an injury had limited his participation to two substitute appearances, so he should lead a familiar attacking triumvirate.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

We say: Chelsea 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Too hot to handle, Paris Saint-Germain have continued some scintillating form amid an American heatwave, so their blend of combination play and pressing should see off Chelsea.

Having knocked the Blues out of Europe in both 2015 and 2016, peerless PSG are set to pile more misery on the London club, earning themselves a fourth trophy in just three months.

