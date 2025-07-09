Paris Saint-Germain run riot against Real Madrid, recording a breathtaking 4-0 victory to book their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain ran riot against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, recording a breathtaking 4-0 victory to book their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

PSG flew out of the gates in the first half, twice capitalising on Real Madrid errors to race into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes, followed by Fabian Ruiz adding his second and PSG's third after 26 minutes from a cut-throat counter attack, leaving the game all but tied up at half-time.

The tempo significantly dropped in the second half with knowledge of PSG's almost certain victory, and while Real Madrid were slightly improved, the Parisians eventually added to the scoring in the final seconds as Goncalo Ramos added a fourth in skilful fashion.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A penny for Kylian Mbappe's thoughts - his former side have absolutely demolished and humiliated Real Madrid today.

Real Madrid were calamitous in the opening minutes, making a series of errors - including costly mistakes that led to PSG’s first two goals - giving themselves a mountain to climb inside just 10 minutes.

PSG were absolutely dominant from then on, dictating the tempo and drawing Real Madrid out of their defensive positions before incisively cutting through and creating chances at will, while their high press allowed them to win the ball back almost instantly and prevent Los Blancos from getting forward.

Luis Enrique's side have dished out some massively one-sided results against Europe's elite in recent months - from smashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final to demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Club World Cup group stage - but this is the best of the lot.

Real Madrid are not just your ordinary European elite, Los Blancos are arguably the pinnacle of world football, but they barely looked like professionals against PSG today - a simply extraordinary performance.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Fabian Ruiz goal vs. Real Madrid (6th min, Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid)



6' PSG take advantage! ? A defensive error from Real Madrid and Fabian Ruiz makes no mistake. 1-0 Paris! ⚽️ Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/bx9Qw0pLcm

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 9, 2025

Ruiz puts PSG ahead, what a start to this game!

Raul Asencio is caught on the ball inside his own penalty area by Ousmane Dembele, who skips past Thibaut Courtois and is brought down by the goalkeeper.

Ruiz reacts fastest to the loose ball and drives his strike into the empty net, putting PSG into an early lead.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Real Madrid (9th min, Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Real Madrid)



9' Back-to-back mistakes from Madrid and PSG are loving it! ? Dembélé makes it 2-0 after Rüdiger slips up. The Parisians are flying! ?? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/Px5ipoV48E

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 9, 2025

Real Madrid are all over the place! Two for PSG already!

Rudiger receives a pass and looks to play it back to his goalkeeper, but the defender misses his kick and Dembele is able to steal the ball once again and race through on goal.

The Frenchman races away from the defender, into the Real Madrid penalty area and whips a composed, side-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

Fabian Ruiz goal vs. Real Madrid (26th min, Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid)



24' PSG 3-0!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Ruiz nets his second of the game with a clinical finish on a lightning-fast counter. ??⚡ Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/JIl1nunRhN

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 9, 2025

PSG are running riot - Ruiz scores their third!

PSG are breaking forward through Achraf Hakimi, who plays the ball inside to Dembele and receives it back in acres of space down the right wing.

Hakimi cuts it across the box to Ruiz, who shields the ball from Federico Valverde and pulls his strike back across goal and into the bottom right corner.

Goncalo Ramos goal vs. Real Madrid (88th min, Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Real Madrid)



87' O PISTOLEIRO STRIKES ?⚽️ Gonçalo Ramos makes it 4 for PSG with a beauty, and pays tribute to the late Diogo Jota. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/c4v6mpdnHl

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 9, 2025

Ramos adds a fourth - this is embarrassing for Real Madrid!

Eder Militao initially does well to prevent Bradley Barcola from getting a shot on goal, but the winger skilfully twists and turns and plays the ball into Ramos in the middle of the box.

Ramos magically turns and smashes his effort into the top left corner, adding a fourth for PSG.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OUSMANE DEMBELE

Dembele embodies PSG's excellence and their transformation from a Galactico-style side into Europe's very best, and potentially the world's - a title they could officially earn if they triumph over Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

Once criticised for his lack of effort in helping his team to apply the press, Dembele displayed his own transformation by winning the ball back from Asencio for the opener and stealing it from Rudiger to score PSG’s second.

The winger's quality on the ball was also on full display tonight, creating the most chances (three), registering one assist and also providing the pre-assist for Ruiz's second with a perfectly-weighted return pass to Hakimi.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Paris Saint-Germain 68%-32% Real Madrid

Shots: Paris Saint-Germain 17-11 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Real Madrid

Corners: Paris Saint-Germain 3-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Paris Saint-Germain 9-9 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



Achraf Hakimi has either scored or assisted in each of his last four games at the Club World Cup: ⚽ vs. Seattle ⚽ vs. Inter Miami ?️ vs. Bayern ?️ vs. Real Madrid An assist against his former side. #FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/SPApq1DaMI

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) July 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Victory for Paris Saint-Germain means they will now face Chelsea in the final, where they will aim to add the Club World Cup trophy to their current Champions League crown.

As for Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso will have just a matter of weeks on the training ground with his team before they look to bounce back with a win in their LaLiga opener against Osasuna on August 19.