Joao Pedro, a product of Fluminense’s academy, came back to haunt his former club by scoring both goals in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over the Brazilian side in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Joao Pedro, a product of Fluminense’s academy, came back to haunt his former club by scoring both goals in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over the Brazilian side in the Club World Cup semi-final.

The 23-year-old striker from Xerem netted his first goals for the Blues in just his second appearance since signing from Brighton in late June. Out of respect for his boyhood club, he chose not to celebrate either goal.

Joao Pedro had already made an impression against Palmeiras in the previous round, replacing Liam Delap in the second half. With Delap suspended for the semi-final, Enzo Maresca turned to Joao Pedro to lead the line alongside Nicolas Jackson — and the Brazilian seized his opportunity in style.

"He (Maresca) told me to play the same way as the last game (against Palmeiras). I believe that today, because I started, I had more time to show work. The team won, played well, and that's the most important thing," said Joao.

Former Fluminense striker stars over his boyhood club

The performance earned praise from Fluminense defender Thiago Silva, who faced Joao Pedro previously in the Premier League when Silva was at Chelsea and João Pedro at Watford.

“He’s special. I have a lot of affection for him,” said the 40-year-old. “He hit two brilliant strikes. Sadly for us, it was one of our own who knocked us out of such a big competition. But I’m happy for him.”

Joao Pedro’s brace ended Brazil’s hopes in the tournament and saw Fluminense return to Rio de Janeiro with around £47.5m in prize money.

Chelsea await PSG or Real Madrid

The Blues now move into the Club World Cup final and will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid. The two European giants meet in the other semi-final this Wednesday at 8 p.m. UK time.

As a former PSG stalwart, Thiago Silva admitted he would have “a divided heart” if the Parisians progress, but said his full support would go to Chelsea should they face Real Madrid in the final.

"Now it's time to raise our heads, wish Joao Pedro the best and go on our way," he concluded.

This article was originally published on Trivela.