Manchester United will reportedly have to pay £35m if they wish to sign Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku during this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Blues on 60 occasions, scoring 18 goals and registering five assists in the process.

Last season, the France international scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 46 appearances for Chelsea, although he only found the back of the net on three occasions in the Premier League.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Nkunku's future, with Man United believed to be among the clubs interested in signing him before the end of the transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea will not sell Nkunku on the cheap, with Enzo Maresca's side wanting £35m.

Chelsea 'want £35m' for Man United-linked Nkunku

The Blues have boosted their attack with the recent arrivals of Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, and Nkunku is not in the plans of head coach Maresca for the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United were interested in Nkunku ahead of his move to Chelsea, but there is no getting away from the fact that the attacker has struggled to make his mark in the Premier League.

The Red Devils need a centre-forward this summer rather than another number 10, as Matheus Cunha has arrived, while Bryan Mbeumo's switch from Brentford should soon be confirmed.

As a result, it is difficult to understand why Nkunku would be targeted, especially as Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes are also options in that area of the field.

Could Garnacho be used in Nkunku swap?

Chelsea were linked with Man United attacker Alejandro Garnacho in January, and the Blues are still believed to be interested in the Argentina international.

Garnacho is set to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the forward given extra time off to explore other opportunities, while the same can also be said for Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

It would be a complex deal due to the numbers involved, but it is possible that Garnacho could head to Chelsea with Nkunku moving in the opposite direction, and that is a deal that could suit both clubs.

Garnacho is believed to be keen to remain in the Premier League, with Aston Villa also thought to be interested in the 21-year-old, who has scored 26 goals and registered 22 assists in 144 Man United appearances.