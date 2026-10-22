Chelsea scouting £90m 'Lionel Messi heir' who just destroyed Man Utd in 'scintillating' display

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in Como star Nico Paz after the Argentine produced a stunning performance against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The attacking midfielder scored twice in a 4-1 victory, prompting fresh praise and comparisons with Lionel Messi.

The Blues have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely this season, but Como's valuation won't be cheap if they decide to sell heading into 2027.

Chelsea monitoring Nico Paz 'game after game' this season

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Chelsea are reportedly 'hot on the trail' of Paz, according to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), with the Premier League outfit continuing to monitor his progress throughout the current campaign.

The Blues have already sent scouts to watch the Argentina international impress against Fiorentina and Feyenoord, while they may also have had representatives present for Como's emphatic victory over United.

Paz has become a key figure in Cesc Fabregas' system over the past two seasons, with his performances attracting growing interest from Europe's leading clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur previously attempted to sign the attacking midfielder in 2025 but were priced out of a move, while Como worked hard to secure his permanent transfer from Real Madrid over the summer.

Real Madrid retain an €80m (£67m) buy-back option, but Como are expected to demand at least €100m (£90m) from other suitors. It is also claimed that Chelsea will continue assessing him 'game after game' before deciding whether to pursue a deal.

Nico Paz: Lionel Messi heir pours more misery on Man Utd

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Paz's performance against United offered another reminder of why Chelsea are so interested.

The Guardian described his display as 'scintillating', with journalist Jamie Jackson writing that the Argentine had 'destroyed Carrick's men with a scintillating display'.

Paz opened the scoring with a curling finish before winning possession from Carlos Baleba and driving forward to score his second. He also assisted Anastasios Douvikas, contributing directly to all three goals as Como established a commanding 3-0 lead by the 57th minute.

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera awarded him 9/10, using the headline 'Nico Paz puo essere l'erede di Messi', suggesting he could be Messi's heir for Argentina.

That comparison reflects his potential rather than any suggestion he is already operating at Messi's level, as we have previously alluded to, but Paz's technical quality, movement and ability to influence matches make him an exciting prospect.

Chelsea would benefit from adding a creative midfielder capable of unlocking defences, carrying the ball forward and contributing goals. Paz appears to offer all three qualities, while his continued physical development suggests there could be even more to come.

The biggest obstacle will be the price, as Como are unlikely to sell cheaply, particularly if they challenge for Champions League qualification once again, while a fee exceeding £90m would represent a major investment.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to explore a deal, but they will need to decide whether Paz is worth that level of commitment. After his display against United, however, the argument for keeping him firmly on their radar has only grown stronger.