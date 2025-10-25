Chelsea are reportedly willing to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of an out-of-contract Bayern Munich star.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman has grown into one of the Bundesliga's top defenders during his four-year stay with the Bavarians.

Upamecano has racked up 163 competitive appearances in a Bayern shirt, helping the club win three Bundesliga titles and three German Super Cups.

The 26-year-old is currently one of the first names on Vincent Kompany's teamsheet, as demonstrated by the fact that he has started 10 of the club's 12 competitive matches this term.

However, Upamecano faces an uncertain future in Munich, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea to rival Liverpool, Man United for Upamecano

The player's contract situation has caught the attention of a number of major clubs, including the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Man United are also believed to be admirers of the Bayern defender, although their interest is not at an 'advanced' stage.

According to Bild, Chelsea are set to battle Liverpool and Man United in the race for the France international.

While Chelsea are showing an interest, it is unclear whether they are considering a move in January or whether they will decide to hold off until next summer, when Upamecano could be available as a free agent.

Bayern are now prioritising a fresh contract for the in-demand defender, who is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

However, if they cannot come to an agreement, Bayern could listen to offers in the region of €60m (£52m) in the winter transfer window.

Do Chelsea need to sign another centre-back?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca can call upon a whole host of centre-back options in his squad, including Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong and Benoit Badiashile.

Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee but was a regular starter before his knee injury, while Jorrel Hato can also play centre-back when required.

As a result, the viability of Chelsea's search for a new centre-back will surely depend on potential outgoings.

Axel Disasi has already been surplus to requirements and is expected to leave in January after he failed to find a new club in the summer transfer window.

The Blues will surely need to offload one more centre-back before they make an effort to recruit a defensive target like Upamecano.