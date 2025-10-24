Manchester United are allegedly admirers of Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who could be available on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United are admirers of Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with a 2026 move for the France international viewed as possible.

Upamecano's future has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent months, as his contract at Allianz Arena is due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bayern remain hopeful of convincing the 26-year-old to pen a fresh deal, but as it stands, he will be able to hold talks with foreign clubs at the start of 2026 over a pre-contract.

Jacobs has said that Man United 'quite like' Upamecano, but the journalist has denied that there is anything "advanced" when it comes to a potential deal for the centre-back.

"Upamecano is one name I know that Manchester United quite likes, but I don't think they're that advanced yet on what kind of defender they're necessarily looking for," he told The United Stand.

Man United are being linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano

"Much of the work at the moment is the midfielders, and if they can get one in January and then this debate in the long run for the summer over a number nine.

"Of course there is a very strong chance in summer 2026 that if not two defenders arrive, it could be a centre-back and a left full-back, or it could be one versatile defender that can play both centre-back and full-back."

Upamecano has again been a vital player for Bayern this season, featuring on 11 occasions in all competitions, while he made five appearances for the Munich giants at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman, who has made 163 appearances for Bayern since arriving at Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Do Man United need another centre-back next year?

Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are all options for Man United when it comes to Ruben Amorim's back three.

There is uncertainty surrounding Maguire's future, with the Englishman only having a contract until next summer; initial talks have started over a potential extension, but there are no guarantees.

Heaven could benefit from a loan spell next season, while Shaw is not a long-term option for the 20-time English champions, so a new centre-back could arrive at the club in time for the 2026-27 campaign.