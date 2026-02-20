Premier League Gameweek 27
Chelsea
Feb 21, 2026 3.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Burnley

Team News: Chelsea vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Chelsea vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Aiming to build on their emphatic 4-0 FA Cup success at Hull City while righting the wrongs of a frustrating draw with Leeds United, Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League clash.  

Liam Rosenior's side were held to a 2-2 stalemate by the Whites in their last top-flight home outing, though they made light work of the Clarets in a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor back in November, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA VS. BURNLEY

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Marc Cucurella (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Dario Essugo (unspecified), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh)

Doubtful: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

BURNLEY

Out: Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

