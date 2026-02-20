Team News: Chelsea vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 15:00

Aiming to build on their emphatic 4-0 FA Cup success at Hull City while righting the wrongs of a frustrating draw with Leeds United, Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League clash.

Liam Rosenior's side were held to a 2-2 stalemate by the Whites in their last top-flight home outing, though they made light work of the Clarets in a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor back in November, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Marc Cucurella (hamstring), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Dario Essugo (unspecified), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh)

Doubtful: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

BURNLEY

Out: Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming