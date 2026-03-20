Everton vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 12:47

Everton and Chelsea meet in a potentially-pivotal Premier League fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening.

While David Moyes' side have had a week to recover from a 2-0 defeat at leaders Arsenal, Chelsea are still reeling from Stamford Bridge defeats to Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain in the space of three days.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Everton vs. Chelsea kick off?

Everton vs. Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

This match is the third of four Premier League matches to be played on the same day, with the fixture on Merseyside being followed by Leeds United facing Brentford at Elland Road.

Where is Everton vs. Chelsea being played?

Saturday's game between Everton and Chelsea is taking place at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 52,769.

Although Chelsea will be making their first visit to the stadium, they regularly performed poorly at Goodison Park, losing five of their final eight top-flight fixtures at Everton's old ground.

How to watch Everton vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Everton vs. Chelsea has been selected for coverage on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channel.

Sky Sports Main Event can be found on channels 401 (Sky) and 501 (Virgin Media).

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Premier League can be found on channels 402 (Sky), 502 (Virgin Media) and 402 (BT/EE TV)

Online streaming

Customers of those TV networks with the relevant Sky subscription can also access the game on the Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV apps.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to NOW TV's sports package on a monthly or daily basis, priced at £34.99 and £14.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available online on the Sky Sports website, as well as the Sky Sports Premier League, Everton and Chelsea YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, Match of the Day is scheduled for 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday night, the programme showing highlights of this match and the other three fixtures that will have taken place throughout the day.

What is at stake for Everton vs. Chelsea?

Despite Chelsea still having ambitions to qualify for the Champions League, they currently sit just five points ahead of eighth-placed Everton in the Premier League table.

The pressure is ramping up on Rosenior, a consequence of Chelsea suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Everton have won three and lost three of their last six games, pushing Arsenal all the way in their most recent outing before losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

At a time when Chelsea are attempting to record their first double over Everton since 2016-17, the Toffees can register back-to-back Premier League victories at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time ever.