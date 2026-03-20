Spurs vs. Nottingham Forest: Vitor Pereira's side bidding to equal Premier League club record in mammoth showdown

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 15:38

Nottingham Forest can equal a Premier League club record when they play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is perceived to be one of the biggest of the season as both teams struggle to stay outside of the Premier League relegation zone.

While Vitor Pereira has struggled to instigate a turnaround since his arrival at the City Ground, Forest are unbeaten in two matches and on a major high.

That is a consequence of overturning a first-leg deficit to eventually get the better of FC Midtjylland on penalties on Thursday to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Although Forest are underdogs against a Spurs outfit who are also unbeaten in two fixtures, Forest have the opportunity to equal a club record.

© Iconsport / SUSA

What Premier League club record can Forest equal?

Forest recorded their fourth away Premier League victory at Spurs last season when they prevailed by a 2-1 scoreline in North London.

Should they register another three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, it would equal the most amount of away wins (five) that they have had in the Premier League versus the same opponent.

Meanwhile, Spurs head into this encounter having lost their last three Premier League games against Forest.

Spurs are also at risk of setting the second longest winless streak in the top flight in their history, with Igor Tudor's side on the brink of equalling the run of 13 games between April and November 1912.

Furthermore, Spurs are just two more winless games away from making it into the all-time top three for winless runs at the start of a calendar year in the Premier League.

Pereira has already manage a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this campaign, earning a 1-1 draw with his then-winless Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

Statistics counting in Spurs' favour are Forest being on a seven-game winless streak in the Premier League and failing to score in 14 of their 30 Premier League matches.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

A pivotal day in the Premier League relegation scrap?

With West Ham United playing away at Aston Villa at the same time, the double-header feels that a pivotal two hours in the relegation zone.

There are scenarios that could play out where Spurs are four points clear of the bottom three with seven games left, or Tudor's side being left two points adrift of safety heading into the international break.