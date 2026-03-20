Everton vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior's side bidding to end nine-year streak in Hill Dickinson Stadium fixture

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 12:04

Chelsea will be attempting to end a nine-year streak when they face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture on Merseyside having suffered three successive defeats in all competitions.

Furthermore, there is now just a five-point gap between Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League table, the West Londoners also now outsiders in the race for Champions League qualification.

Amid injuries and team-leak moles to contend with, Liam Rosenior has been left with much to ponder heading into this contest.

Nevertheless, Rosenior has the opportunity to bring a nine-year unwanted streak to an end versus the Toffees.

© Imago / Visionhaus

What streak can Chelsea end against Everton?

Under predecessor Enzo Maresca, Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, they have the chance to complete their first double over this opponent since the 2016-17 campaign.

Although this will represent Chelsea's first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, they have a poor recent record in away fixtures at Everton.

Everton prevailed in five of the last eight fixtures at Goodison Park, with Chelsea's only success coming by a 1-0 scoreline in August 2022.

Meanwhile Everton have their own opportunity to end an unwanted run of results. Having beat Burnley in their last home fixture, David Moyes can guide his side to successive Premier League victories at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

They will be encouraged by Chelsea having failed to keep a clean sheet in eight Premier League matches.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

A mammoth game in the race for European qualification

Chelsea's defeat to Newcastle United last weekend has left the door open for the chasing pack to take advantage of the Blues having arguably the toughest remaining fixtures in this season's Premier League.

Following the game at Everton, Chelsea then face back-to-back home matches with Manchester City and Manchester United, before a trip to play Brighton & Hove Albion.

Two of their final three matches are visits to Liverpool and Sunderland respectively, so it feels imperative that they prevent rivals for European qualification such as Everton taking maximum points against them.

Although Chelsea would not relish another Conference League campaign, it remains a realistic possibility when they hold just a six-point advantage over ninth spot.