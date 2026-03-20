Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Unai Emery bidding to preserve career-long streak in crucial Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 20 Mar 2026 15:11

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will be putting a career-long streak on the line against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Villa head into the top-flight fixture in the West Midlands eager to secure the victory that would significantly boost their chances of finishing the season in the top five of the Premier League table.

The mood at the club was lifted on Thursday night as Villa prevailed past Lille to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Despite that success, Emery has found himself struggling to find solutions for his team's indifferent form in domestic fixtures.

As a result, the Spaniard is at risk of recording an unwanted career first when Villa square off versus the Hammers this weekend.

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Emery at risk of setting unwanted career first

Villa welcome the East Londoners to their home ground on the back of losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Should Villa lose to West Ham, it would represent the first time since April 2022 where they have suffered four successive defeats in England's top flight.

Furthermore, Emery has never posted four league defeats in a row at any point during his illustrious managerial career.

That comes at a time when no team in the Premier League has scored fewer goals (10) than Villa in the division during 2026.

Remarkably, Villa are without a league double over West Ham since 2010-11, a season when West Ham were relegated from the Premier League.

Regardless of that statistic, Villa are unbeaten in their last six Premier League encounters versus West Ham, a run that has included three draws.

West Ham will make the trip to Villa Park having suffered just one defeat in their last seven Premier League visits.

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What is at stake for West Ham?

West Ham will go into Sunday's game sitting level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and one point adrift of Tottenham Hotspur who are in 16th position.

With those two teams squaring off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the same kickoff time, West Ham know that the door is ajar to go into the international break sitting outside of the relegation zone for the first time in months.