Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek five of the 2025-26 season, including Ryan Gravenberch, Hugo Ekitike and Trevoh Chalobah.

Still looking down on the 19 unperfect teams in the division, Premier League champions Liverpool are sitting pretty on their throne and did not need a customary late goal to secure a 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton on Saturday.

The red half of the city had other reasons to celebrate in gameweek five too, as title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City both dropped points in a 1-1 draw, as did Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-2 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea's credentials as outsiders for glory could also be called into question after a chaotic 2-1 loss to Manchester United, and the Blues are still trailing Bournemouth following the Cherries' goalless affair with Newcastle United.

Top six-chasing Crystal Palace may have hammered the final nail into Graham Potter's West Ham United coffin with their 2-1 win at the London Stadium, meanwhile, and in another London derby, Fulham responded to an early error by hitting Brentford for three in a 3-1 success.

Elsewhere in gameweek five, Aston Villa finally broke their goal drought but could not snap their winless streak in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, Leeds United plunged Wolverhampton Wanderers into deeper danger with a 3-1 Molineux masterclass, and Ange Postecoglou still awaits his maiden Nottingham Forest success following a 1-1 stalemate at Burnley.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek five of the 2025-26 season.

Very rarely did Martin Dubravka let Newcastle down, and the Slovakian veteran demonstrated his timeless shot-stopping qualities at Turf Moor too, making seven crucial saves to shine in Burnley's hard-fought draw with Forest.

However, there was nothing that Dubravka could do about a right-back rocket from Neco Williams, who blasted in the opening goal in Lancashire while also registering three interceptions, two tackles and a 90% pass accuracy, while winning both of his aerial duels to boot.

Shifted across to the heart of defence to accommodate his fellow screamer-scoring full-back, few would have bet on Matty Cash bagging Aston Villa's first goal of the Premier League season.

Granted, Robin Roefs should have parried the Poland international's effort over the top, but take nothing away from the ferocity of Cash's strike, as he silenced the Stadium of Light crowd that jeered him following the Reinildo red-card incident. Nonsensical really.



Trevoh Chalobah finds a way back for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/vIDbnLByBz

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2025

While Trevoh Chalobah was guilty of playing Bruno Fernandes onside for Man United's first goal on Saturday, the Blues would not have even had a hope of clawing their way back into the 10v10 battle were it not for the centre-back's exemplary header, eight clearances and six accurate long balls at Old Trafford.

Full-backs producing fabulous finishes was the theme in gameweek five, and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell got in on the act with a perfectly-executed volley in the beating of West Ham, where he also created three chances and put in three tackles in the London derby.

Right midfield: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

When Fulham youngster Josh King needed his teammates to bail him out after his mistake gifted Brentford the opener, Harry Wilson was one of those too happy to oblige, as the Welshman produced a composed finish and also made three key passes to contribute to the comeback effort.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Central midfield: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)



Ryan Gravenberch with a beauty of a finish to give Liverpool the lead in the Merseyside derby ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/9WguHrhgSA

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2025

Name a more improved Premier League player of the past couple of seasons?

Courtesy of his sublime first-time finish and delicate pass for Hugo Ekitike against Everton, Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch became the youngest player to both score and assist for the Reds in a Premier League Merseyside derby at 23 years and 127 days. Not bad going for a 'defensive' midfielder.

Central midfield: Anton Stach (Leeds United)

Copying his Dutch counterpart with a goal and assist of his own at the weekend, Leeds' Anton Stach was responsible for a ferocious free kick and a neat pass to Noah Okafor as he toyed with Wolves at Molineux, where the 26-year-old also lost just one of his six ground duels.

Left midfield: Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

While Wilson played his part, Alex Iwobi was the catalyst behind the Fulham comeback in their West London derby with Brentford, firing in a composed finish when the ball came at him quickly and picking out Wilson with a pinpoint pass into the penalty area.

Centre-forward: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)



Hugo Ekitike gets his first Merseyside derby goal as Liverpool now lead 2-0 ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YmwpiY8O6b

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2025

Back in the first XI with a bang after Alexander Isak's midweek run-out, Hugo Ekitike had his name up in lights during the Merseyside derby as he bagged his fourth goal of the league season with a lovely low finish, not to mentioning also completing four successful dribbles from four attempts.

Two French finishers link arms at the tip of our 4-4-2 shape this week, as Wilson Isidor was Sunderland's hero of the hour against Villa with a delicately-placed equaliser, one of six shots he had on the day as he perpetually threatened the Lions' net.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-4-2): Dubravka; Williams, Cash, Chalobah, Mitchell; Wilson, Gravenberch, Stach, Iwobi; Ekitike, Isidor