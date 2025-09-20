Ange Postecoglou's winless woes continue on Saturday afternoon as Nottingham Forest are held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Burnley in the Premier League.

An action-packed first half got off to an electric start as Neco Williams fired Nottingham Forest into the lead inside two minutes, but Burnley struck back when Jaidon Anthony's effort squirmed over the line, and although both teams had numerous chances to take the lead before the break, the scores remained level after 45 minutes.

Both teams continued to have several opportunities to break the deadlock throughout the second half, but a lack of quality in the final moment meant neither were able to find the back of the net, leaving the game to end still 1-1.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Considering the majority of football fans predicted Burnley to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League and be comfortably relegated this season, the Clarets have impressed in their opening matches of the league campaign.

Scott Parker's side have been competitive in each of their five Premier League fixtures to date, including devastating injury-time losses to Manchester United and Liverpool, defeating Sunderland and recording a draw against Nottingham Forest today.

Burnley may count themselves unfortunate to have not taken all three points today, having had plenty of chances throughout the match, though they may settle for a draw considering Forest did also have their fair share of goalscoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou will be furious that his team failed to capitalise on taking such an early lead, letting Burnley back into the match, especially during the first half period in which the hosts scored their equaliser.

After a slow start to the second half, Nottingham Forest did gradually gain control of the game, particularly as they battled for a late winner, but a lack of quality in the final moment means Postecoglou's search for a first win as Forest manager continues.

BURNLEY VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

2nd min: Burnley 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Neco Williams)



Nottingham Forest strike early! ? Neco Williams fires a powerful shot that rockets into the back of the net.

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2025

What a start for Nottingham Forest - Williams smashes them into an early lead!

Nottingham Forest's corner is poorly cleared towards the edge of the penalty area, where Williams is able to race onto the loose ball and line up a shot.

Williams fires an explosive strike towards goal, taking a deflection off Dan Ndoye and into the roof of the net, giving Martin Dubravka no chance.

20th min: Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Jaidon Anthony)



Burnley have drawn level ? Oleksandr Zinchenko tried to stop Jaidon Anthony's strike but was unable to clear.

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2025

Burnley are level - Oleksandr Zinchenko fails to stop Anthony's effort!

Quilindschy Hartman delivers a cross deep into the Nottingham Forest penalty area, and Loum Tchaouna is able to head the ball into the middle of the box.

The ball bounces off Lyle Foster's leg to Anthony, and Zinchenko is unable to clear the winger's strike on goal as the ball trickles into the near corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAIDON ANTHONY

Several players impressed in today's encounter, particularly the attacking stars from both teams, and we have chosen Anthony as our pick of the bunch.

The winger has enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign, and Anthony was once again one of Burnley's best and brightest attacking threats.

Not only did Anthony manage more dribbles than anyone else in the match (3), he also made one key pass and, most importantly, scored the equaliser for the hosts.

BURNLEY VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 37%-63% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Burnley 11-16 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Burnley 5-7 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Burnley 4-5 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Burnley 12-11 Nottingham Forest

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley's attention will briefly turn to the EFL Cup, as they face prepare to face Cardiff City in the third round on Tuesday, followed by taking on Manchester City in the league next weekend.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will begin preparations for their first Europa League match of the season, with the Tricky Trees set to face Real Betis in Spain on Wednesday.

