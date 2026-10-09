Man City news: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso calls for 'patience' over 114 Premier League charges

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that 'patience' is required while Manchester City appeal against being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial regulations.

Despite two weeks passing by since the first report emerged over one of the biggest developments in British sporting history, the media have had to wait until the return of the Premier League to quiz managers on the subject.

Man City boss Enzo Maresca has stated that he has no doubts over his club winning an appeal.

However, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has opened up on how the saga has affected him personally, a consequence of being part of a Red Devils squad that finished second behind Man City in a Premier League title race.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Chelsea's game with Bournemouth, Alonso suggested that there should be an acceptance that the final outcome may still be some time away.

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Chelsea manager Alonso speaks on Man City guilty verdict

Alonso told reporters: "For sure, there is a decision, but we need to be patient. We need to wait until the final sanctions from the panel.

"I think that they are independent enough to assess all the situations. For sure, I'm not an expert and whatever I say, whatever opinion we have, they are the ones that have to take it and we need to respect it and be patient.

"For sure, there will be a moment that we will know, but probably it's going to take a little bit longer."

He added: "For us, it's not in our hands. It's something that I think we need to respect, that independence from the judicial panel and let's see what happens within the rules to be respected."

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How have other managers reacted to Man City verdict?

On Thursday, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard - who played for Man City during his playing days - gave his opinion on the situation.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho feels that everyone associated with football should not expect a final verdict anytime soon.