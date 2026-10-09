Man City charges: Man United head coach Michael Carrick delivers verdict having been 'personally affected'

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has delivered his verdict on Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League.

City have incredibly been found guilty of all charges in relation to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, and the independent commission found that the club arranged "sham" contracts with a number of commercial partners to disguise secret funding, which took place between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Carrick is one of a number of people to be impacted, as he was a part of the Man United side that lost the 2011-12 Premier League title on the final matchday of the campaign to Man City.

There are question marks surrounding whether Sergio Aguero, who scored the famous winner, would have been at Man City had the club not breached financial rules.

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Carrick wants quick resolution to Man City situation

"Difficult to say in many ways. It's thrown up a lot of questions. It's ongoing, and there's only so much I can say," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference when asked about the incredible turn of events.

"I have my own questions about it because it has affected me personally. We'll have to see how it goes. The sooner it gets sorted for everyone, the better.

"There's no getting that back [winning moments] in any direction. The feeling we all crave is coming out on top. That sums it up. Whatever is done in the past, is done in the past.

"Speed is essential, as I just said. That's obvious for me to sit here and say that. There are so many angles, but speed is essential for everybody to be clear, to deal with it, and move on. It's unprecedented to be in this situation at this level. We all need to know what is going to happen."

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Carrick on Man City: "We all need to know what is going to happen"

When asked about the 2011-12 Premier League title situation, Carrick said: "I think it doesn't change how you feel in that moment.

"You can't take it back, so whichever way this goes, and I don't really want to speak about which way it could go, but whether we did end up getting... [a trophy], it doesn't change that moment, we can't get it back."

Carrick was also asked whether others should be awarded titles: "I think at the moment, it's not finalised. I think I'll hold that one until later on. It's the moment that you strive for. A medal here and there does not bring the feeling back for winning."

Man United's immediate focus will be on Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as the Red Devils look to return to winning ways.

Carrick has delivered a team news update ahead of the contest, with Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko both being ruled out of the league fixture at Old Trafford.