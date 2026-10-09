Man United vs. Tottenham: Red Devils ace "out for a number of weeks" as Michael Carrick delivers team news for Spurs showdown

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has issued a team news update ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Carrick has revealed that Patrick Dorgu is facing "a number of weeks" on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered while representing Denmark during the international break.

Benjamin Sesko also remains sidelined with a recurrence of a shin injury, while Noussair Mazraoui could miss out with the issue that he suffered while representing Morocco during the break.

However, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have all trained, and the trio are expected to be in the squad for the clash with Tottenham.

Carlos Baleba is also in line to make his debut for the 20-time English champions, having overcome an ankle injury that he suffered ahead of his switch to Old Trafford.

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Dorgu, Sesko to miss Man United's clash with Spurs

"It's been a long time since we sat here last. Patrick came off and looks like he'll be out for a number of weeks," Carrick told reporters during Friday's press conference.

"Nouss came off and took a knock. He's not quite right, so we'll see how he is. Carlos is improving, has trained a lot, Amad, Kobbie and Marcus have done a little bit of training. Ben is further away with the injury he has, so he won't be ready."

Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte remain on the sidelines for Man United, while Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton are facing late fitness tests.

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Carrick expecting tough test against "very good" Tottenham

Man United are welcoming a Tottenham side that are currently bottom of the Premier League table, picking up only two points from five matches.

However, Carrick is expecting a tough game for his side this weekend.

"Points-wise, they have played a lot better than that at times. When you look at the games, they are a very good team with good players," Carrick added.

"They have assembled a squad this summer that is different to what they had. They haven't had the results they maybe deserve."

When asked whether he was under increased pressure to deliver a positive result against Spurs, Carrick said that it is "just another game".

Man United have only picked up five points from their five league matches this season and sit down in 12th position in the division.