Man City news: Frank Lampard reacts to 114 charges verdict as Coventry City boss speaks on former club

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has attempted to distance himself from former club Manchester City being charged with 114 breaches of Premier League regulations.

During the international break, it emerged that an independent commission had found Man City guilty on all but one of the 115 charges that they were facing for breaking financial rules set by the league.

While Man City have naturally appealed the decision, it will remain a hot topic for debate unless a final verdict is reached.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery suggested last week that he was not surprised by the development, but the remainder of the Premier League managers will be asked about the situation at press conferences on Thursday and Friday.

The opinion and stance of Lampard is particularly notable due to the former midfielder having represented Man City in 2014-15, one of the campaigns where they are alleged to have broken regulations.

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Coventry boss Lampard reacts to Man City 114 charges

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Lampard said that he was "not inside the story" as he indicated that he wanted an appeal to be heard before giving his view.

The Englishman told reporters: "We've all seen the news, it's obviously big news, Man City are appealing. I guess my reaction is that, right?

"What can you say when an appeal is going on? I'm not inside the story, I'm outside it completely. I played for Man City a long time ago now, for one year. We'll wait and see what the result of the appeal is and onwards. I don't know the timelines at all."

He added: "I'm outside the loop. I have this job and my, not problems, but things I need to work on and I always respect a manager for whatever situation, there are a lot of things you don't know.

"This is obviously something we do know but they are obviously a huge football club now, a huge squad of quality players so we will see."

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Lampard Man City stance no surprise

While Lampard will be no doubt curious as to how the Man City saga may play out, he is very much focused on trying to move Coventry up the Premier League table.

Lampard, who made 38 appearances for Man City, is preparing for Monday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.