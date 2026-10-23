Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso delivers double blow ahead of Spurs London derby showdown

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Pep Chavarria and Emmanuel Emegha remain unavailable for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues play host to one of their fierce rivals sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table.

Successive wins over Bournemouth and Everton have provided a welcome boost to Alonso after an inconsistent start to life at Stamford Bridge.

However, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and captain Reece James joined the club's injury list last week, with Martinez not expected back until after the November international break and James sidelined until 2027.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Alonso acknowledged that Chavarria and Emegha also remain absent.

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Alonso provides Chelsea injury update

When addressing the club's short-term injury situation, Alonso said that Chelsea "need to wait" on both the Spaniard and Dutchman.

The Spaniard told reporters: "Malo [Gusto] is fine. Pep is training a little bit more, but he is not going to make it."

On Emegha, he added: "He's feeling better, but we need to wait."

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Could Chavarria, Emegha return against Liverpool in EFL Cup?

Chelsea face a triple header against Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United in the space of a week.

Although Alonso has stressed the importance of going as deep in the EFL Cup as possible, it is plausible that Chavarria and Emegha may be earmarked for opportunities in the squad at Anfield on Wednesday.

With Man United to follow on Saturday lunchtime, Alonso is likely to drop a number of his star players to the substitutes' bench.

Chavarria has already racked up 478 minutes across eight matches in two competitions, highlighting that Alonso values his qualities down the left flank.

While Emegha is yet to play a single competitive minute under Alonso, the Blues boss has spoken of his eagerness to make use of the striker in his squad.