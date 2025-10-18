[monks data]
Nottingham Forest logo
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 18, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
vs.
Chelsea

Chelsea injury news: Maresca handed two key boosts before facing Nottingham Forest

By
Two in, one doubt: Chelsea stars 'spotted' in training before Forest
© Ball Raw Images / Imago
Chelsea receive boost before their visit to Nottingham Forest after two uncertain players were reportedly seen in team training.

Chelsea seem to have received some encouragement regarding injuries ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

Enzo Maresca's comments on Friday confirmed that Cole Palmer would be out for nearly two months due to a groin injury that has affected his start to the season.

"I was wrong," admitted Maresca in his press conference. "Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. This is the update."

In another injury blow, the Italian manager revealed that Benoit Badiashile, who played brilliantly in the 2-1 win over Liverpool before being forced to withdraw, remains sidelined until December

"Unfortunately, Benoit will be out until December, a muscle problem," said the Chelsea boss. "We are going to wait for him."

Chelsea injury news: Boost as attacker seen in training

Chelsea's Pedro Neto on June 20, 2025

Having revealed that the trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Pedro Neto were touch-and-go for Saturday's lunchtime clash with Forest, the Blues have reportedly received some encouragement. 

Fernandez had been forced to return to West London during the international break, while Caicedo was left out of Ecuador's fixtures for this window of games. 

News of Neto's possible injury was the last news fans of the club needed, given their widespread issues around the squad as well as the Portuguese winger's injury history. 

However, reports seen in The Standard point to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger making the trip to Nottinghamshire, having been seen on the grass with teammates.

Interestingly, Fernandez was also reportedly spotted, indicating that the Argentina midfielder could feature against Ange Postecoglou's team. 

What is Chelsea's current injury situation?

Chelsea's Levi Colwill on May 4, 2025

Apart from Palmer and Badiashile, Chelsea have faced long-term absences within their squad.

Levi Colwill suffered a serious knee injury before the season began, possibly ruling him out for the entire campaign, and Liam Delap then sustained a thigh issue in September, which could potentially sideline the former Ipswich Town striker until late November or early December.

However, some positive news emerged following Maresca's initially disappointing update, as Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Andrey Santos could all feature for the Blues against Forest.

James had a shin injury, Adarabioyo a calf strain, Fofana suffered a concussion and Santos's issue was unspecified; nonetheless, all four might be involved in the squad this weekend.

 

 

 

ID:583816:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5171:
Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Benoit Badiashile

Click here for more stories about Chelsea

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Benoit Badiashile Cole Palmer Enzo Fernandez Enzo Maresca Levi Colwill Moises Caicedo Pedro Neto Reece James Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!