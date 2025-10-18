Chelsea receive boost before their visit to Nottingham Forest after two uncertain players were reportedly seen in team training.

Chelsea seem to have received some encouragement regarding injuries ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

Enzo Maresca's comments on Friday confirmed that Cole Palmer would be out for nearly two months due to a groin injury that has affected his start to the season.

"I was wrong," admitted Maresca in his press conference. "Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. This is the update."

In another injury blow, the Italian manager revealed that Benoit Badiashile, who played brilliantly in the 2-1 win over Liverpool before being forced to withdraw, remains sidelined until December.

"Unfortunately, Benoit will be out until December, a muscle problem," said the Chelsea boss. "We are going to wait for him."

Chelsea injury news: Boost as attacker seen in training

Having revealed that the trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Pedro Neto were touch-and-go for Saturday's lunchtime clash with Forest, the Blues have reportedly received some encouragement.

Fernandez had been forced to return to West London during the international break, while Caicedo was left out of Ecuador's fixtures for this window of games.

News of Neto's possible injury was the last news fans of the club needed, given their widespread issues around the squad as well as the Portuguese winger's injury history.

However, reports seen in The Standard point to the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger making the trip to Nottinghamshire, having been seen on the grass with teammates.

Interestingly, Fernandez was also reportedly spotted, indicating that the Argentina midfielder could feature against Ange Postecoglou's team.

What is Chelsea's current injury situation?

Apart from Palmer and Badiashile, Chelsea have faced long-term absences within their squad.

Levi Colwill suffered a serious knee injury before the season began, possibly ruling him out for the entire campaign, and Liam Delap then sustained a thigh issue in September, which could potentially sideline the former Ipswich Town striker until late November or early December.

However, some positive news emerged following Maresca's initially disappointing update, as Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Andrey Santos could all feature for the Blues against Forest.

James had a shin injury, Adarabioyo a calf strain, Fofana suffered a concussion and Santos's issue was unspecified; nonetheless, all four might be involved in the squad this weekend.



Anthony Brown Written by

