Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals that Cole Palmer faces a far lengthier period on the sidelines with a groin injury than he initially anticipated.

Ever since Palmer was forced to withdraw from the warm-up of Chelsea's second Premier League fixture of the season against West Ham United, there has been concern over the lingering issue.

While the England international was able to feature in three games after the September international break, it was clear when he was substituted during the early stages of the match with Manchester United on September 20 that the 23-year-old could face another period out of action.

Prior to the latest international break, Maresca took the decision to rest Palmer for four matches in the hope that he would be available for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

Instead, speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, the Blues head coach suggested that Palmer would not return until the start of December at the very earliest.

Maresca reveals Palmer injury blow

The Italian told reporters: "I was wrong. Unfortunately he needs to be out for six more weeks. This is the update."

"We try to protect Cole as much as we can. It is important when he comes back he is fully fit."

"The medical staff are not magicians. You need six weeks and we hope six weeks will be enough. A problem we need to see step by step, week by week."

Although Maresca added that the current plan is for Palmer not to undergo surgery, the situation would be assessed on an ongoing basis.

How many more matches will Palmer miss?

From Saturday through to November 8, Chelsea play seven matches against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers (EFL Cup), Tottenham Hotspur, Qarabag FK and Wolves.

While the November international break provides Palmer with more rest without games taking place, Chelsea face Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal before the end of the month.

The Stamford Bridge showdown with Arsenal on November 30 will likely be a rough target for all concerned, but Maresca and Chelsea's medical staff will not want to take any unnecessary risks that may extend his absence past 10 matches.

Chelsea also face a minimum of seven fixtures during December. Depending on the outcome of their EFL Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, one more fixture could be added to the schedule.