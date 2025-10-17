Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca delivers a second major injury blow on the back of his revelation regarding the recovery period of Cole Palmer.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Benoit Badiashile faces yet another period on the sidelines through injury.

Despite being at Stamford Bridge since January 2023, the centre-back has made just 58 appearances for the Blues due to a number of fitness issues.

Prior to the October international break, the Frenchman made three appearances - accumulating 147 minutes of football in the process - in what was his first game time since the end of June at the Club World Cup.

However, Badiashile was forced off in the 55th minute against Liverpool on October 4, the fear being that he had suffered a recurrence of his previous injury.

During a press conference where Maresca delivered a major blow involving Cole Palmer, the Italian also revealed that Badiashile is in line for another spell out of action.

Maresca reveals Badiashile injury blow

Speaking to reporters, Maresca said: "Unfortunately Benoit will be out until December, a muscle problem. We are going to wait for him."

As a result, the 24-year-old is in line to miss at least 10 matches in several different competitions, including Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest.

Showdowns with Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Arsenal are also included on the schedule of matches that Badiashile will be forced to watch from the stands.

His absence is a particular blow due to his ability to play as the left-sided centre-back. He excelled in that role against Liverpool at a time when Levi Colwill will not return until the closing weeks of the season at the very earliest.

Three more Chelsea players emerge as doubts for Forest game

While revealing details on Badiashile, Maresca also suggested that Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto were all injury doubts for the trip to the City Ground.

Caicedo was rested by Ecuador as he continues to deal with an unspecified injury issue, while Fernandez was allegedly dealing with swelling of his knee as of last weekend.

Neto represented Portugal against Hungary on Tuesday night, featuring for 62 minutes, and he will now be assessed ahead of the weekend.

With regards to Reece James, Maresca confirmed that the club captain was available despite missing England duty.

No Data Analysis info