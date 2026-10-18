Emi Martinez injury: Games Chelsea goalkeeper could miss after 'fresh update' reveals true severity

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to undergo surgery on a jaw injury following a brutal collision during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper suffered the sickening blow in the second half when Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite flew in to meet a cross and clashed heads with the Argentine.

Concerned teammates immediately signalled for urgent medical assistance as Levi Colwill stood visibly distressed with his hands on his head.

Play was delayed for more than 10 minutes while medical staff treated both players on the turf before Martinez was eventually carried off on a stretcher and transported to hospital for precautionary assessments.

Martinez 'cleared' of head and neck damage

© Imago / Craig Mercer

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul via football.london, the World Cup winner came through extensive hospital scans on his head, back and neck without any major complications.

However, doctors diagnosed a significant jawbone issue that has extended his stay in hospital and will require a surgical procedure.

Speaking after the final whistle, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that his goalkeeper was conscious when leaving the stadium and had sustained a concussion.

Substitute stopper Mike Penders stepped off the bench to help preserve the clean sheet while match-winner Pedro Neto dedicated his decisive brace to his stricken teammate.

FA concussion protocols could rule keeper out of key clashes

© Imago / APL

Beyond recovering from his impending jaw operation, Martinez is guaranteed to miss at least two weeks of competitive action under strict Football Association head injury regulations.

The mandatory procedures stipulate that any concussed player must be closely supervised for 24 hours and observe a 48-hour rest period with minimal physical or cognitive activity before commencing a graduated six-stage return-to-play process.

Consequently, the former Aston Villa star will definitely sit out upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The experienced shot-stopper also remains a major doubt for Chelsea's high-profile clash against Manchester United on October 31.

If absent for those games, then Penders is likely to deputise in the Argentina goalkeeper's place, with the highly-rated Belgian thrown in to stake a claim for a place in the XI.