Emi Martinez injury: Xabi Alonso offers reassuring update as Chelsea goalkeeper taken to hospital

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has shared an injury update on Emiliano Martinez after the Blues goalkeeper was forced off in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton.

Chelsea made it back-to-back victories in the top flight at the Hill Dickinson Stadium thanks to a Pedro Neto double, but the triumph was overshadowed by a nasty clash of heads between Martinez and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Argentinian came off worse in the incident - which occurred midway into the second half - and had to be stretchered off the field after receiving several minutes of treatment.

Martinez received applause from both home and away supporters as he was replaced by 21-year-old Premier League debutant Mike Penders, who helped Chelsea keep their first clean sheet of the top-flight season.

Speaking to TNT Sports at full time, Alonso confirmed that Martinez had been sent to hospital, although the Spaniard was able to offer fans a largely reassuring update.

Emi Martinez injury: Xabi Alonso confirms Chelsea goalkeeper conscious and in hospital

Xabi Alonso shares an update on Emi Martinez ❤️ https://t.co/kUfenwyBVN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

"As far as I know he left the stadium conscious and right now he's in the hospital doing precautionary tests," Alonso said. "So let's see, but this is what I know so far."

Martinez was making his sixth consecutive Premier League start for Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the 34-year-old made four saves and two high claims to help preserve his clean sheet before being taken off.

While the former Arsenal and Aston Villa man was admitted to hospital, Everton centre-back Branthwaite was controversially cleared to carry on, and he completed the full 90 minutes of the day's early kickoff.

However, Martinez will now almost certainly miss Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on October 24, in addition to the EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool at Anfield on October 28.

The World Cup winner is also an early doubt for Chelsea's home match against Manchester United on October 31, meaning that Penders is likely to enjoy a run in between the sticks between now and the end of the month.

Martinez has only missed nine games due to injury in his entire career, according to Transfermarkt, sitting out six Aston Villa games with a handful of knocks and muscle niggles in 2025-26.

How many Chelsea players are injured?

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

The 34-year-old is one of two fresh injury concerns for Chelsea heading into next week's showdown with Spurs, as left-back Pep Chavarria failed to make the matchday squad against Everton.

Alonso confirmed that the summer signing had sustained a "little problem" in training on Friday, and it remains to be seen if his issue is serious enough to also jeopardise his involvement in the London derby.

Meanwhile, Reece James has been ruled out for three months after undergoing a knee operation, while Emmanuel Emegha (unspecified) and Jamie Gittens (ankle) are also at least a couple of weeks away.

Chelsea have temporarily risen to fourth place in the Premier League table thanks to their win over Everton, three points above Brentford, although they will drop back below Keith Andrews's side if the Bees overcome Liverpool.