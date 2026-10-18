Chelsea injury news: Emiliano Martinez statement released by Blues after surgery decision

Chelsea have announced that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone surgery for a fractured jaw.

During the second half of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton, Martinez collided with Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite when challenging for a cross.

While the England international was able to continue, there was a delay of 10 minutes while Martinez was treated by medical staff and stretchered off.

Xabi Alonso was cautious when providing an update on the Argentina star's condition at his post-match press conference.

However, Martinez took to social media to reveal a photo of him in his hospital bed after what he suggested had been a successful operation.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea provide Martinez injury update

On Sunday morning, Chelsea followed suit and confirmed that the 34-year-old had undergone surgery.

A statement read: "Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone successful surgery on a fractured jaw.

"Martinez was injured following a collision midway through the second half of our 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

"Martinez was taken to hospital for further assessment, which confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.

"Everyone at Chelsea wishes Emi a speedy recovery and will support him throughout."

© Imago / Craig Mercer

How many Chelsea games will Martinez miss?

In his social media post, Martinez indicated that he may be in a position to return to action in "a few weeks".

The assumption is that the veteran stopper will miss the four matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Sunderland before the international break.

That following period will provide Martinez with a further two weeks of recovery time ahead of the Premier League fixture versus Leeds United on November 21.

Chelsea have given no indication of how long Martinez will be sidelined for.