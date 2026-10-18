Chelsea's Emi Martinez shares new injury update from hospital bed - "Back in a few weeks"

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has issued an injury update from his hospital bed after being stretchered off in the Blues' Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

The Argentina number one was involved in a distressing clash of heads with Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the second half of the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

While Branthwaite was able to carry on, Martinez came off worse and was immediately taken to hospital, being replaced by Premier League debutant Mike Penders as Xabi Alonso's side triumphed 2-0 thanks to Pedro Neto's brace.

Alonso provided a reassuring update on Martinez at full time, confirming that the 34-year-old left the stadium conscious and had been admitted to hospital for "precautionary" checks.

However, reports from Argentina then claimed that Martinez would need surgery on a jaw injury, although scans on his head, neck and back revealed no significant damage.

Chelsea have not confirmed any operation for their first-choice goalkeeper, but Martinez has now confirmed on social media that the procedure was a success, sharing a photo of him appearing dazed from his hospital bed.

Chelsea's Emi Martinez confirms successful surgery in new injury update

The former Arsenal goalkeeper posed for a selfie with two fingers raised, expressed gratitude for the messages of support he had received and outlined his desire to return to action in "a few weeks".

"Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well," Martinez said. "The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We'll be back in a few weeks."

Exactly how long Martinez will be sidelined for remains to be seen, but the goalkeeper is expected to miss Chelsea's remaining October fixtures against fellow Big Six sides Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool (in the EFL Cup) and Manchester United.

Martinez is also likely to miss the Blues' first November match away to Sunderland, and it remains to be seen if he can represent Argentina in their November friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

The 34-year-old could target a return for Chelsea straight after the international break, when Alonso's men host Leeds United on November 21, or failing that the trip to Nottingham Forest on November 27.

Martinez's clean sheet on Saturday was his first in six games for the Blues since his summer arrival from Aston Villa; he previously conceded 11 goals in his first five appearances for the capital club.

Chelsea's three goalkeeping options to replace Emi Martinez

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With Martinez on the road to recovery, the youthful Penders is expected to enjoy a run in between the posts after helping the Blues record their maiden shut-out of the Premier League season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 2005-born shot-stopper made one save, one punch, one high claim and two successful run-outs on Merseyside, although he also committed one error leading to an attempt on goal.

Penders had already played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's opening two EFL Cup wins over Luton Town and Leeds, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win vs. the former but shipping three in a 6-3 success over the Whites.

Alonso also has Gabriel Slonina and Teddy Sharman-Lowe at his disposal, but the 6ft 7in Penders - who was part of Belgium's World Cup 2026 squad - is the clear number two in the hierarchy behind Martinez and will now enjoy a senior Blues breakthrough.

Chelsea's win at Everton lifted the Blues to fourth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City, two points below Arsenal and only behind Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference, but the latter two have games in hand.