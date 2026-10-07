Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro latest

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso has spent the international break stewing over the Blues losing 3-0 at Brentford on September 18.

That has left Chelsea sitting in 10th position in the Premier League table, just four points above a Bournemouth outfit who are down in 17th spot.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of welcoming the Cherries to Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro

© Imago / AAP

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

Having pulled out of the Brazil squad, it was suggested that Joao Pedro could be sidelined for up to four weeks with a knee issue.

However, despite allegedly seeing a specialist over the injury, there has been no indication that the forward has returned to training.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

Chelsea remain cautious over Moises Caicedo, who has not played since a cameo against his old club, Brighton & Hove Albion, on matchday two.

Until Alonso speaks to the media on Thursday or Friday, his availability is likely to remain unclear.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

Cole Palmer had been due to represent England in the UEFA Nations League until his withdrawal, either through load management or a minor fitness issue.

As with Caicedo, an official update will come from Alonso, but the expectation is that he will be back in contention on Saturday or for the following fixture.

Marco Palestra

© Imago / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

After a promising pre-season, Marco Palestra has missed Chelsea's start to the campaign after sustaining a quad injury in training.

However, having believed to be close to a return before the international break, the Italian defender could feature in the squad this weekend.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

Still yet to play for Chelsea since his summer arrival from Strasbourg, Emmanuel Emegha's return date remains unknown.

However, the international break can only have aided his attempt to make an appearance in the squad for a Premier League fixture.

© Iconsport / Richard Callis/SPP/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Bournemouth)

Having been left out of the England squad due to a fitness issue, Reece James subsequently missed the Brentford defeat.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether the club captain will be able to return to the squad for the game versus the Cherries.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Bournemouth.