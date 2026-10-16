Reece James injury: Three replacements Chelsea can sign in January after latest blow

Chelsea may be forced to revisit their midfield recruitment plans when the January transfer window opens after club captain Reece James underwent knee surgery.

James suffered the injury in training ahead of Chelsea's 5-1 win over Bournemouth and is expected to be absent for around three months, potentially ruling him out until mid-January.

The 26-year-old's absence presents a real challenge for head coach Xabi Alonso, who has primarily used James in midfield since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125m at the end of the summer transfer window and failed to sign a replacement, leaving them short of options in the centre of the park.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three midfielders Chelsea could target in the January transfer window.

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Lamine Camara is an obvious option for Chelsea to consider after coming close to signing him during the summer transfer window.

The Senegal international was identified as a potential replacement for Fernandez and Chelsea had reportedly agreed a deal worth around £47m with Monaco, but the Ligue 1 club ultimately pulled the plug amid the drama of Folarin Balogun's failed move to Everton.

Chelsea could revisit the deal in January and Camara could be a good fit for Alonso's style of play, with the 22-year-old known for his energy, aggression and technical ability.

Camara's ability to win possession, carry the ball and compete defensively would give Chelsea another strong option in midfield, with Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson looking like Alonso's favoured pairing with James out injured.

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Alex Scott is another potential target for Chelsea, with the 23-year-old attracting interest from several major clubs after impressing at Bournemouth.

The England international has become an integral piece of Bournemouth's midfield, offering mobility, pressing intensity and the ability to progress the ball through central areas.

Chelsea reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Scott during the summer, but it has been claimed that the Cherries could accept a substantial offer in January.

Scott's versatility could appeal to Alonso, who has shown a willingness to use players in different roles to suit his tactical approach, and his Premier League experience means he should be able to hit the ground running.

Manu Kone (Roma)

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Chelsea could also revisit their reported interest in Manu Kone in January, with the Roma star's physicality and ball-carrying ability likely to appeal to Alonso.

Kone can press opponents, win possession and drive forward, offering Chelsea's midfield added dynamism, and his potential arrival could also reduce the burden on Caicedo.

Caicedo has only just returned from a calf injury and, with James now sidelined, Chelsea are relying on a 36-year-old Henderson and an injury-prone Romeo Lavia to partner him.

Kone would be an excellent partner for Caicedo, complementing the Ecuadorian's defensive work and progressive passing ability, but it remains to be seen if Roma could be convinced to sell him.