Preview: Cardiff City vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 20:57 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 20:58

In a crucial clash that will impact the race for promotion in League One, Cardiff City will host Stevenage on Monday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The home side are first with 44 points following their 1-0 win against Exeter City on Boxing Day, whereas their opponents are fifth with 36 points having drawn 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon on the same day.

Match preview

Cardiff's Boxing Day win was well earned, with the victors limiting Exeter to just one shot on target, while also preventing them from creating any big chances.

The Welsh side ended a streak of two consecutive losses with their win on December 26, but it was their sixth triumph in seven league fixtures.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side have only been outscored by one team in the division (38), though they failed to score more than once in three of their past four League One games.

The Bluebirds have also conceded seven times in their last five outings in the third tier, and their record of 22 goals conceded is bettered by three of the top five.

Cardiff's foundation for their promotion charge has been their home form, with the club looking for a seventh consecutive triumph in the league at the Cardiff City Stadium.

© Imago

Stevenage kept their first clean sheet in five matches against AFC Wimbledon, and they should be credited for preventing their opponents from producing a single shot on target from inside the box.

The visitors had netted five goals in the two games prior to their stalemate on Boxing Day, but they rank as the joint worst offensive team in the top 14 having scored just 24 times in the league.

Boss Alex Revell will be aiming to avenge his team's 1-0 defeat against Cardiff on December 9, a clash in which they only mustered two shots across 90 minutes.

The Boro are unbeaten in their last three outings, drawing their past two, but they have only won two of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Stevenage's record away from home has been positive given they are undefeated in their four most recent games on the road, emerging as victors twice in that time.

Cardiff City League One form:

W

W

W

W

L

W

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

W

Stevenage League One form:

W

D

L

W

D

D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Cardiff City midfielder Eli King will not return from injury this season, so perhaps Ryan Wintle and Alex Robertson will be asked to protect their side's defence.

If the hosts continue to deploy a four-man defence, then fans will likely see centre-backs Dylan Lawlor and Calum Chambers partner each other.

Striker Yousef Salech may be flanked by wide attackers Isaak Davies and Cian Ashford.

Stevenage will almost certainly look to use the same back four that started against AFC Wimbledon, so expect Luther James-Wildin, Charlie Goode, Carl Piergianni and Lewis Freeston to appear together.

Forwards Daniel Phillips and Jamie Reid could be supported by a double pivot consisting of Louis Thompson and Harvey White.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Turner; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson; Ashford, Kellyman, Davies; Salec

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goodem, Piergianni, Freestone; Malcolm, Thompson, White, Patterson; Phillips; Reid

We say: Cardiff City 1-0 Stevenage

Cardiff's form in the league has been exceptional, and they also boast a strong record at home this season.

Stevenage have found it difficult to create meaningful opportunities this term, and perhaps they will fall short on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.