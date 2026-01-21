“I could have been on the plane with Emiliano Sala”… Denis-Will Poha’s life lesson

By Axel Clody | 21 Jan 2026 11:55 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 11:55

Seven years ago, Emiliano Sala disappeared in a tragic accident. A sad event that still leaves its mark on Ligue 1 today… and on Denis-Will Poha. The midfielder, developed at Stade Rennais and currently without a club while searching for a new challenge, told Top Mercato that he too could have been on that fateful journey.

A tragic anniversary that still resonates

It is the kind of anniversary one would rather forget. Seven years ago to the day, on January 21, 2019, Emiliano Sala and the pilot of the plane that was meant to take him to Cardiff to finalise his transfer from FC Nantes lost their lives in a terrible crash over the English Channel.

A tragedy that deeply affected Ligue 1. What was not widely known is that another player from the French top flight could have been alongside the Argentine: Denis-Will Poha.

“I was in Rennes. At that time, I was sitting on the bench a lot. I was frustrated. During the winter transfer window, Ligue 1 clubs showed interest, but they hesitated for various reasons. I wanted to stay in Ligue 1 and give myself a chance. Then, after a match, my agent, who was at the stadium, called me to say that a Premier League club wanted me. At that moment, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. I told him: let’s go straight away!” explained the 28-year-old midfielder, before continuing.

Today marks 7 years since Emiliano Sala tragically left us. Rest in peace. ?? pic.twitter.com/CW7zPr6OfC — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 21, 2026

A missed transfer that proved life-saving

“He explained that an agent had a plane leaving France that very evening at 7pm with one of his players who was going to sign there. If the Premier League club’s coach called before 7pm, I would get on that plane and go there to start training straight away.”

Excitement reached its peak as Poha waited impatiently at home for the call that could make his Premier League dream come true. But the phone never rang.

“Time passed, 7pm passed, nothing. I fell asleep angry. I woke up the next morning and my agent called me and told me to pray and thank God before doing anything. I did, then I called him back. He told me to go on Twitter (X, ed.). I looked and Emiliano Sala had died in the plane crash — and the club that wanted me was Cardiff…,” he recalled. An ordeal that taught him to put everything into perspective.

© Imago / Geisser

Always put things into perspective

“Throughout my career, I’ve been through many trials that have helped me learn, put things into perspective and understand that sometimes, even when something seems bad, there is good to be taken from it,” he told us.

After eventually leaving Rennes the following summer for Vitória Guimarães — first on loan, then permanently — Denis-Will Poha went on to play for Portimonense (Portugal), Pau (on loan), Sion and Quevilly Rouen (on loan).

Even today, having been without a club for several months and looking for a new challenge, the former France U20 international, who prioritises family considerations for his next destination, remains patient and philosophical.

“I focus on what I can control, which is staying ready in case an interesting opportunity comes along.”

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.