Burnley lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker faces attacking dilemmas

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 10:49

Burnley boss Scott Parker faces some intriguing attacking dilemmas for Saturday's Premier League showdown with champions Liverpool at Anfield.

The Clarets are unbeaten in two games following their 2-2 draw with Manchester United and 5-1 FA Cup thumping of Millwall, in which Ashley Barnes scored twice and Jacob Bruun Larsen laid on two assists.

However, the former's feats will likely be in vain when it comes to Parker's selection this weekend, as either Armando Broja or Lyle Foster - who is still a slight doubt due to illness - should spearhead the attacking charge.

Bruun Larsen may have done enough to keep Hannibal Mejbri and Marcus Edwards at bay, though, while Jaidon Anthony warrants another start after scoring against both Man Utd and Millwall over the past week.

Parker unsurprisingly switched to a back four in the FA Cup, but the Clarets will likely revert to a defence-heavy 3-4-3 setup on Saturday, when Lucas Pires and Kyle Walker should return to their wing-back roles.

Anchorman Florentino Luis is expected to regain his place in midfield too, having made a combined 84 tackles and interceptions in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign - only three players have registered more.

Florentino being reinstated to the midfield allows Josh Laurent to return to his new central defensive role, alongside Bashir Humphreys and fan favourite Maxime Esteve in front of Martin Dubravka.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Anthony; Broja

