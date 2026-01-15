Liverpool lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mohamed Salah availability revealed

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 10:41 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 10:49

Liverpool play their first game since Mohamed Salah's Africa Cup of Nations elimination on Saturday, when they welcome Burnley to Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds' marquee man suffered semi-final heartbreak with Egypt against Senegal on Wednesday, as former teammate Sadio Mane struck the only goal of the game to eliminate the Pharaohs.

However, Egypt still have a third-placed playoff with Nigeria to attend to on Saturday, so Salah will not be back available for the Premier League champions just yet.

In brighter attacking news, Hugo Ekitike returned from a minor muscular injury in Monday's 4-1 FA Cup win over Barnsley, and the Frenchman made his presence felt with a goal and assist off the bench in the second half.

Ekitike should therefore be in contention to lead the line in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak, and his return to the XI could come at Cody Gakpo's expense if Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones act as the supporting cast.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are midfield shoo-ins, as are captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back; the latter is primed to displace Joe Gomez this weekend.

Following confirmation that Conor Bradley will spend months out with a knee injury, Jeremie Frimpong is a guarantee at right-back, while Milos Kerkez and Alisson Becker will also take their places in a full-strength backline.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

