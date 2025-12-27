How to watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 22:26 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 22:26

Burnley's miserable festive period continues on Tuesday, when they welcome a deflated Newcastle United side to Turf Moor in their last Premier League game before 2026.

Scott Parker's side are 19th with 12 points, and they are six points from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest having drawn 0-0 with Everton on Saturday.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by a weakened Manchester United team on Boxing Day, and they are 13th with 23 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle.

What time does Burnley vs. Newcastle United kick off?

This game will kick off at 19:30pm on Tuesday, December 30 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Burnley vs. Newcastle United being played?

Burnley will host Newcastle at Turf Moor, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 21,944.

How to watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Tuesday's Premier League matches from 10:20pm on BBC One.

Who will win Burnley vs. Newcastle United?

Burnley come into the midweek clash having failed to win any of their last nine Premier League matches, losing on seven occasions.

It should be noted that they have earned two points from their past two games, whereas Newcastle have only earned one point from their three most recent league fixtures.

Eddie Howe is under serious pressure, with the Toon now nine points from fourth-placed Liverpool, and a loss against the relegation-threatened Clarets would be unthinkable.

The visitors have struggled to create many chances over the last weeks, and unless key forwards like Anthony Gordon find form, it would not be surprising if they failed to beat their hosts.